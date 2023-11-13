Diwali, also known as Deepavali, holds great significance in Hinduism and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness. The festival of lights is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Devotees believe that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi visits homes and blesses them with prosperity and well-being. People perform Lakshmi Puja to seek her blessings. Diwali festivities last for 5 days every year. The five-day festivity begins with the Dhanteras celebration and concludes with Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj. This year, Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15.

There are several legends related to the festival of lights. Many of the Diwali legends, such as the return of Lord Rama after defeating Ravana and Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura, emphasise the victory of righteousness and good values over evil forces. Take a look at some of the popular Diwali stories and legends.

The Return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya

This legend is one of the most well-known legends associated with Diwali. According to Hindu epic, the Ramayana, Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and Lord Hanuman, returned to his kingdom of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Lord Ram’s return was celebrated with great joy and festivity. People lit lamps to illuminate his path and welcome him back to the kingdom. This legend symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and righteousness over injustice.

Lord Krishna's Victory over Narakasura

Another popular legend about Diwali is the story of Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura. It is Choti Diwali that celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narakasura. It is said that Narakasura had wreaked havoc in the kingdom, and Lord Krishna, along with his consort Satyabhama, defeated him, thereby freeing the imprisoned women and restoring peace.

The emergence of Goddess Lakshmi during Samudra Manthan

According to another legend, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean (Samudra Manthan) by gods and demons. On the day of Diwali, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on those who seek her, bringing prosperity and abundance to their homes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).