Diwali 2023 Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers: Simple and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns With Flowers and Leaves To Brighten Up Your House on Deepavali (Watch Videos)

Happy Diwali 2023 to all! Diwali, popularly known as the ‘festival of lights’, is one of the most important religious festivals of the Hindus. The festival is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm across India. Families come together; homes are decorated with lamps and candles and beautiful rangolis, and delicious feasts are prepared. One of the integral parts of Diwali decorations is the rangolis, the intricate and colourful patterns created on the floor using colours, flower petals and other materials. If you are looking online for some easy Diwali rangoli designs and patterns, we have you covered! There’s no limit to creativity when it comes to rangoli designs, so feel free to experiment with colours, shapes, and designs to create a stunning rangoli for Diwali 2023 celebrations. And today, we will look at some of the most beautiful Diwali rangoli designs with marigold flowers. Diwali 2023 Songs: From 'Aail Diwali' to 'Deepawali Manayi Suhani', Add Musical Joy to the Festival of Lights (Watch Videos).

Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness. Diwali is a time for joy, gratitude, and spreading positivity. And in Hinduism, marigold flowers, known as gende ka phool in Hindi, are considered highly auspicious during festivities. This is why people decorate their houses with marigold flowers and mango leaves in the form of toran or door hanging and rangolis. Even the search platforms are buzzing with search terms such as rangoli designs with flowers, easy rangoli designs with marigold flowers, simple Diwali rangoli designs with flowers and leaves, and more. Diwali 2023 Cleaning Checklist: Get 'Diwali Ki Safai' in Place Following These 10 Easy Tips and Make Your House Sparkle During the 'Festival of Lights'.

Diwali 2023 Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers

Simple Rangoli Designs With Flowers and Leaves

Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs With Flowers

Easy Diwali Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers

Like every year, Diwali festivities will be marked for 5 days in many parts of the country. Per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (2nd day) of Kartik month. This year, Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 9 to November 15, with the main Diwali day falling on November 12, Sunday. Families gather for prayers and perform special Diwali poojas, seeking blessings from deities. The five-day Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras and end on the day of Bhai Dooj. Devotees offer special prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. Fireworks light up the night sky, adding to the festive atmosphere.

