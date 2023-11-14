Diwali Chitragupta Puja is a momentous and auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Chitragupta. The Kayastha community popularly celebrates the occasion. On the day of Chitragupta Puja, devotees worship Lord Chitragupta with great devotion for prosperity and good luck. Chitragupta Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali. Chitragupta, who keeps an account of the deeds being done by humans, is worshipped on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Chitragupta Puja 2023 will be celebrated on November 15. The day is also celebrated as Bhai Dooj, Bhai Phonta, Yama Dwitiya, and Bhai Tika in several parts of India and Nepal. Scroll down to learn more about the Diwali Chitragupta Puja 2023 date, puja vidhi and significance. Diwali 2023 Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Diwali Chitragupta Puja 2023 Date

Chitragupta Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15.

Diwali Chitragupta Puja 2023 Timings

Chitragupta Puja Aparahna Muhurat - 12:30 PM to 02:42 PM

The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 02:36 PM on November 14, 2023, and end at 01:47 PM on November 15, 2023.

Diwali Chitragupta Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, bathe, and wear clean clothes.

Clean the puja room before beginning the Chitragupta puja. The idol of Lord Chitragupta should be bathed with rose water.

Light a ghee diya and place it in front of the idol. Offer flowers and fruits to the Lord. Panchamitra should be made with Dahi, milk, honey, sugar, and ghee.

Apply tilak to the idol, and combine sandalwood paste, vermillion, and roli. Light the ghee-filled lamps and agarbatti (incense sticks).

Devotees should read the Chitragupta Puja book and seek the deity's blessings.

Now offer prasad to family members and friends.

Diwali Chitragupta Puja Significance

Lord Chitragupta assesses the deeds of humans and determines whether a person should be given a place in hell or heaven after death. Chitragupta is worshipped by the Kayastha community on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which is popularly known as Yama Dwitiya. It is also the same day on which Bhai Dooj is celebrated. Chitragupta is said to be a special associate of Yama Devta; it is said that he keeps an account of the deeds of the person. On this day, the pen, writing, etc., the replica of Chitragupta, is worshipped. Also, people associated with the business keep their accounts in front of Lord Chitragupta and wish for happiness and prosperity.

