Diwali 2022 celebrations are just around the corner. And with the grand festivity of this Hindu festival comes the annual Diwali prep which includes a long list of tasks. Diwali preparations in India officially begin after Dussehra. Diwali cleaning is an important part of this prep work and as we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2022 from October 22 (Dhanteras 2022) to October 26 (Bhai Dooj) with the celebration of Badi Diwali 2022 on October 24, people are sure to include some fun and jokes in this year’s Diwali prep. Sharing Diwali Ki Safai memes and jokes, Diwali 2022 cleaning jokes and GIFs, and Happy Diwali cleaning messages and quotes are sure to be a part of this celebration. Instagram reels on Diwali transformation and jokes and looks on Diwali cleaning days vs Diwali 2022 OOTDs are sure to floss social media.

Diwali is considered to be the most important festival for Hindus across the world. The celebration of Diwali is spread across five days and begins with Dhanteras and ends with the commemoration of Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in North India and Gujarati New Year. While the reason and story behind the celebration of Diwali differ in different parts of the country, the methods of celebration remain the same. Cleaning up the house, repainting and indulging in various other activities to make the home look festive and fresh is a common practice during Diwali 2022. Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, Diwali 2022 Witty Jokes, Relatable Movie Videos, GIFs, Amusing Puns and Pictures That Will Lighten Up Your Mood As You Start Pre-Festival Cleaning.

Check Out These Diwali Ki Safai Memes

When you use an excuse to avoid diwali ki safai and it works pic.twitter.com/nbJClFzkMg — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) October 18, 2022

A Torture We All Go Through!

When you are told to clean the room 3 seconds after you wake up. #DiwaliKiSafai pic.twitter.com/eCrwFOJxSX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2022

LOL

Lizards and spiders during Diwali ki safai :- pic.twitter.com/iqlivG38ju — बुर कुमार (@ugandabu) October 17, 2022

When Will It End?

*#DiwaliKiSafai exists in every Indian home* Every Mom to her Son: pic.twitter.com/9z9saZEC8L — Shubham Kumar  (@TheShubhamKr_) October 18, 2022

This Got Too Real

POV: Mummy ki diwali safai ruined your weekend binge watch plans. pic.twitter.com/C5VPNba67A — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) October 14, 2022

True Story...

*me after completing diwali ki safai* pic.twitter.com/rjWSjV819X — Til wali Kanya🌼🇮🇳 (@UPkiKanyaaa) October 17, 2022

When it comes to Diwali cleaning, it gives people the opportunity to go that extra mile and deep clean the house and get rid of anything that no longer serves its purpose. Diwali cleaning is all about getting a fresh new start, with this auspicious festival. We hope that this Diwali 2022 fills your life with love, light and happiness! Happy Diwali 2022!

