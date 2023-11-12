Lakshmi Puja, an integral part of the Diwali festival, is a time-honoured Hindu tradition where devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. It's a day filled with rituals and fervent devotion, and observing certain dos and don'ts during Lakshmi Puja can ensure that the worship is performed with respect and authenticity. Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date in Diwali Week: Know Laxmi Pujan Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Diwali Lakshmi Puja Dos

Before commencing the puja, ensure that your home and the place of worship are clean and well-maintained. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi prefers to visit and bless clean and pure environments. Altar Setup: Create a dedicated area or altar for the puja, often referred to as the "Lakshmi Ghar." Decorate it with flowers, rangoli designs, and symbols of wealth like gold and silver ornaments or coins. A central focus can be a silver or gold coin with the image of Goddess Lakshmi.

Diwali Lakshmi Puja Don'ts

Be mindful of wasteful spending. Avoid extravagant expenses or displays that may not be sustainable or in keeping with the goddess's blessings. Interrupting the Puja: Once the puja has commenced, avoid unnecessary disruptions or interruptions. Maintain a sense of reverence and devotion throughout the ceremony.

Lakshmi Puja is a sacred tradition that brings families and communities together to seek the blessings of the goddess of wealth. By adhering to the dos and don'ts of this important ritual, you can ensure that your worship is not only spiritually meaningful but also in accordance with traditional practices. Lakshmi Puja is an opportunity to express gratitude for prosperity and seek the goddess's continued blessings for financial well-being.

