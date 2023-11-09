Diwali - the most important festival of Hindus across the world, is just around the corner. The five-day festivities, which begin with Dhanteras and culminate on the day of Diwali for Lakshmi Puja, are known as the festival of light and are marked with grand festivities worldwide. Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15 and is sure to be filled with fun, fervor, and happiness. The two most important celebrations of Diwali are Choti Diwali (which often also marks Tamil Deepavali), and Badi Diwali will fall on the same day this year. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2023, here is everything you need to know about this festive occasion, Diwali Week 2023 dates, and more.

Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali

One of the most significant parts of the Diwali celebration is the preparation and come oration on the occasion of Choti Diwali - also known as Naraka Chaturdashi and the main festival of Diwali. While the commemoration usually spans across two days. However, this year, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali celebrations will be marked on the same day - November 12. While the festivities of Narak Chaturdashi will be observed in the morning, Lakshmi Puja will be conducted on the same day in the evening. Since Diwali in South India is observed on Narak Chaturdashi, this year will also mark the same day as Diwali across India. How To Enjoy Your Favourite Sweets in Diwali 2023 Guilt-Free?

Diwali Week 2023 Complete Schedule

Date Festival Puja Timing November 9, 2023 Vasu Baras / Govatsa Dwadashi Pradosha Kala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat - 17:13 to 19:46 November 10, 2023 Dhanteras / Yama Deepam Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 17:32 to 19:31 November 11, 2023 Hanuman Puja / Kali Chaudas Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 23:09 to 00:00, Nov 12 November 12, 2023 Narak Chaturdashi / Tamil Deepavali Lakshmi Puja / Diwali Kedar Gauri Vrat, Chopda Puja Sharda Puja, Kali Puja Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 17:24 to 19:23 November 13, 2023 Diwali Snan / Devpuja November 14, 2023 Govardhan Puja / Gujarati New Year Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat - 05:58 to 08:13 November 15, 2023 Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 12:42 to 14:57

We hope that Diwali 2023 brings with it all the love, light, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Diwali!

