Promising to protect each other through thick and thin, this thread tied by sisters on their brothers' wrists on Raksha Bandhan signifies love and solidarity. Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. Each year Raksha Bandhan, a popular Hindu festival is celebrated with memories that remain for a lifetime by exchanging gifts and goodies. However, nothing is more special than selecting a perfect rakhi. But how about you try making rakhi at home! Yes, there are many DIY rakhi ideas that you can use to make rakhi at home. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Celebrations in India: From Maharashtra to Odisha, How Different States Celebrate Rakhi Purnima.

Selecting a rakhi for your sibling can at times be a big task because choosing the best one is really hard. This year create your own beautiful rakhi from things that can easily be available at home. Here we have selected a few DIY videos that will help you create your own customised rakhi this Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Gift Ideas: From Green Rakhi to Customised Gift Hamper, 6 Perfect Presents To Celebrate Rakhi Purnima.

Rakhi Made From Wool

Woven with love and care these wool rakhis will warm your relation with your sibling for a lifetime!

Rakhi Made from Silk Thread

We all have celebrated friendship day with those silk bands of friendship on wrists, this time let's try tying rakhi made from silk.

Quick Rakhi Ideas

Grab those diamond studs and loosened buttons to show up your creativity by making unique rakhis at home.

Best Out of Waste

These DIY ideas are from those things which you once thought are a waste! Show your creativity with craft papers or whatever waste you got to try these new rakhi techniques.

Rakhi from Quilling Papers

Use your creative mind and quill some papers to make unique rakhi's this year.

Raksha Bandhan as the name suggests bonds not only siblings but the entire family together. Amid the ongoing crisis, many fail to visit their siblings, while some celebrate it through video calling. But we hope those lucky siblings celebrating the festival together find these ideas beneficial. Especially, those who are trying out something new and creative this year!

