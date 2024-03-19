Dol Purnima, also known as Dol Jatra or Holi in Bengal, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in West Bengal and Bangladesh. It usually falls in the month of March, on the full moon day of the Bengali calendar month of Phalgun. Dol Purnima 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, March 25. The festival marks the onset of spring and is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha. This day is also celebrated by sharing Dol Jatra messages, Dol Purnima wishes, Happy Dol Purnima 2024 greetings, Dol Purnima images, Radha and Krishna HD pictures and quotes with loved ones to enjoy to the fullest.

One of the key features of Dol Purnima is the tradition of smearing coloured powder, known as abir and spraying coloured water on each other. This playful activity symbolises the divine love between Radha and Krishna and is believed to bring happiness and prosperity.

Preparations for Dol Purnima begin days in advance. People clean and decorate their homes, and women prepare traditional sweets like malpua and basanti pulao. On the day of the festival, devotees visit temples to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.

The celebration of Dol Purnima is not limited to temples; it is also observed in homes and communities. People come together to sing and dance to traditional songs known as 'kirtans' and 'bhajans.' The atmosphere is filled with joy and laughter as everyone joins in the festivities.

In addition to the colourful celebrations, Dol Purnima also has a cultural significance. It is a time for people to forget their differences and unite in harmony. The festival promotes unity and brotherhood, as people of all ages and backgrounds participate in the celebrations.

One of the most famous Dol Purnima celebrations in Bengal takes place in Shantiniketan, the abode of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The day is celebrated as Basanta Utsav, with students of Visva-Bharati University dressed in vibrant colours performing dances and songs.

Dol Purnima is a festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time for joy, love, and togetherness, making it one of the most cherished festivals in Bengal.

