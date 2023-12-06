New Delhi, December 6: India observes the 67th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on December 6. The day is marked with deep reverence and reflection, and observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Dr BR Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, a social reformer, and a tireless advocate for the rights of the marginalised sections of society.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, dedicated his life to fighting against social discrimination and injustice. His contributions go beyond being the principal architect of the Constitution; he was a jurist, economist, politician, and a prominent leader in the Indian independence movement. Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed on December 6 each year, serves as a solemn occasion to remember and honour his remarkable contributions. Constitution Day 2023: Dr BR Ambedkar Is Not Just a Leader of Dalits but Represents the Entire Nation, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Key Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar

Early Life and Education: Did you know that Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, and belonged to the Mahar caste, considered untouchable then? Despite facing caste-based discrimination, he excelled academically, earning 64 master's degrees from top institutions worldwide, including Columbia University in the United States and the London School of Economics. A prolific scholar, Ambedkar earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics, studied law at Gray's Inn, London, and later completed a DSc from the London School of Economics. Constitution Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute, Unveils Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Supreme Court (Watch Video). Icon of Dalit Movement: Known as the Father of the Dalit Movement, Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting for the rights and upliftment of the Dalit community, challenging centuries-old social hierarchies. His efforts led to the formation of the Dalit Buddhist movement, encouraging millions to convert to Buddhism as a protest against the oppressive caste system. In 1924, Ambedkar founded the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha in Mumbai, which was dedicated to educating the untouchables and addressing their problems. Conversion to Buddhism: In 1956, along with thousands of followers, Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, rejecting the hierarchical caste system of Hinduism. This significant event aimed to provide the Dalit community with a dignified and equal identity. Championing Women's Rights: Beyond caste issues, Ambedkar was a vocal advocate for women's rights. His progressive stance emphasised gender equality and actively opposed practices that marginalised women. His efforts laid the groundwork for future advancements in women's rights in India. First Law Minister of Independent India: Dr BR Ambedkar served as the first Law Minister of Independent India. He held this significant position from August 15, 1947, when India gained independence, until his resignation on September 1951. As the first Law Minister, Ambedkar laid the groundwork for a legal system that would be a beacon of justice, ensuring that the principles of the Constitution would guide the nation on its path to progress and inclusivity. Bharat Ratna and National Recognition: In recognition of his immense contributions, Dr B.R. Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Significance:

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed on December 6th, marks the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. The term "Mahaparinirvan" translates to "Great Nirvana," symbolising the profound liberation of an enlightened soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).