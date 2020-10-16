Devotees of Maa Durga like to listen to the bhajans of Mother during Navratri. In particular, Bhojpuri, the hymns/bhents of the mother are heard on YouTube. The songs of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh are very popular on YouTube. Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh's Devi song 'Mela Ghume Aini' is being heard most during the Navratri days. Apart from this, a hymn of Pawan Singh, 'Lalki Chunariya Odh Ke' and 'Pair Coconut Char Go Chunariya' are being well-liked on YouTube. The year 2020 begins on October 17, which means five more days are left. People are busy preparing for their mother. Cleanliness of the house is not done without singing. Navratri 2020 Special Songs: Maa Durga Devotional Bhajans and Navratri Garba Songs, List of Tracks to Enjoy Dandiya Nights at Home (Watch Videos).

Devotees like to listen to devotional songs. People of Bhojpuri culture listen to Bhojpuri songs on this occasion. Khesari Lal Yadav is quite famous in this. Bhojpuri songs become very popular during Navratri. A song by Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav called "Durga Mayya Boleli Kahe". The song was released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel on 3 October 2019. The song has been viewed by over 2 million people. It has been voiced by Khesari Lal Yadav and music by Ashish Verma. Also, Yadav Raj has written the lyrics of the song.

Pawan Singh & Akshara Singh - Dular Devi Maiya Ke - Bhojpuri Devi Geet 2020

Nimiya Ke Dandh Maiyya - Kajal Raghwani

Mai Bolaweli- Khesari Lal Yadav

Pawan Singh & Akshara - Mai Ke Chunari Chadhawani

Padile Paiyan Maa Durga Bhojpuri Devi Bhajans By Sharda Sinha

