The celebrations of Ganeshotsav 2020 are being marked right now. Amid the ten days of Ganeshotsav, there are different other observances that take place too. A festive observance of Durva Ashtami is also celebrated among them. As the name suggests, it is dedicated to the significance of 'durva' a type of grass which is said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite. This year, Durva Ashtami 2020 will be observed on August 25 and we have got you more details about the date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance of this day.

Date and Shubh Muhurat of Durva Ashtami

As the name says, it is marked on the Ashtami, (8th day) during the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of moon) in the lunar month of Bhadrapada. Accordingly, Durva Ashtami 2020 falls on August 25, Tuesday this year. As per Drikpanchang, Ashtami tithi begins at 12:21

The shubh muhurat for performing puja for this day is 12:21 PM to 06:50 PM. It will be for 6 hours 30 mins.

Significance of Durva Ashtami

Durva, a type of grass has a religious significance in Hindu culture. It is considered a symbol of prosperity. As per one of the legends, few strands of hair that fell from Lord Vishnu's arm became Durva Grass. A durva is said to have Amrit which fell on it while Devas were carrying it after the Samudra Manthan episode. Worshipping of Durva on this day is said to fulfil one's desires. People are expected to consume raw food, in order to be freed from all their sins. Anyone who religiously performs the Durva Ashtami Puja will be blessed to keep his legacy moving forward, from generations to generations. Women even observe a fast on this day.

Special rituals and puja is conducted for Durva Grass. The leaves are worshipped with flowers, fruits, rice, incense sticks, curd among other essential puja items. Women keep a fast and pray for the long life of their children along with peace and harmony in married life.

