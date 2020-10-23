Dussehra, Dasara or Dashain, also called Vijayadashami is one of the significant Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. It marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival and is the day when Maa Durga’s idol is immersed. Currently, the festival of Navratri and Durga Puja is ongoing. Ramlila, the enactment of Lord Rama’s life story as per the Hindu epic Ramayana is also being held, but this time virtually. Dussehra culminates the nine-day Navratri festival, leading to Diwali that is celebrated 21 days of Dussehra, every year. In this article, we bring you Dussehra 2020 Date, significance, rituals, Ravan Dahan Muhurat and more to celebrate the victory of Rama’s over the demon King Ravana.

Dussehra 2020 Date and Puja Time

Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Ashvin or Kartik months of the Hindu calendar. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Sunday, October 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Vijay Muhurat begins from 1:57 pm to 02:42 pm and the Aparahna Puja Time is from 1:12 pm to 3:27 pm. After the puja, the process of Ravan Dahan is started by the devotees, who burn a giant effigy to mark the victory of good over evil.

Dussehra Significance

Dussehra commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over the king of Lanka, Ravana in a historic battle, as described in the Hindu epic Ramayana. He defeated Ravana and rescued his wife, Sita from his captivity. Dussehra comes from two Sanskrit words—‘dasha’ that symbolises the ten heads of Ravana and ‘hara’ which means to defeat. The festival marks the triumph of good over evil.

During the nine days of Navratri, Ramlila, a theatrical play enacting the story from the epic of Ramayana is played by artists. The story leads to the battle of the Ramayana on the day of Dussehra. Large effigies of King Ravana, Kumbhakrna (Ravana’s brother) and Meghanad (Ravana’s son) are burnt in the evening. Hindus believe that when you set afire the effigies of the mythological demons, you abolish the demons living inside you.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has outshined the festive spirit. In places where Dussehra is celebrated significantly, the events have been cancelled, following the protocols and considering the safety of devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).