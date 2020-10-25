Dussehra 2020 is celebrated on October 25. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindus across the world and marks the end of Navratri. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, Bijoya Dashami and Dasara. The festival falls on the tenth day in the month of Ashwin on the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. And it takes place on a Sunday this year. The excitement among people despite pandemic remains palpable. The search for keywords for latest Dussehra 2020 greetings in local languages is intense. People are searching for Dasara Shubhechha Marathi SMS, Happy Dussehra 2020 greetings, Dussehra Shubhechha, Dussehra 2020 images in Marathi, Dussehra wishes in Hindi, Dussehra Ki Shubhkamnaye messages, Dasara Shubhechha images, HD wallpapers, Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and so on. LatestLY brings you an exciting list of Dussehra/Dasara wishes in Marathi, both text and font.

Dussehra is celebrated for various reasons by people from different parts of the country. Most people in the Eastern, Western and Southern parts of India observe this day as the end of Navaratri and celebrate Goddess Durga’s victory against the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. It is also said to be the day that Lord Rama defeated Ravana and rescued Sita from his grasp. People often celebrate this day by playing and viewing Ram-Leela, which captures the story of Ramayana. Burning effigies of Ravana, and symbolising it as the end of evil is also a common practice in the North.

Dussehra is a celebration of the victory of good over evil and people often enjoy celebrating this auspicious time with their loved ones. Sharing Dasara Shubhechha Marathi images, Happy Dussehra 2020 wishes, Dussehra Ki Shubhkamnaye messages, Dussehra 2020 Greetings in Marathi, Dasara Shubhechha in Marathi 2020, Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Dasara Shubhechha Facebook Status Pictures are often a great way to bring in this celebration with the community.

Dussehra Shubhechha Marathi Image

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message in English: May This Dussehra Bring Happiness, Joy and Prosperity in Your Life. Shubh Dussehra!

Dussehra Shubhechha Photo in Marathi

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message in English: With Devotion, Determination, and Dedication, Ram Won His People Today. Jai Shree Ram. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Dussehra Shubhechha Wallpaper Banner in Marathi

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message in English: May This Day Clear All Obstacles of Your Life and You Start a New Era of Well-being. Shubh Dussehra 2020!

Dussehra 2020 Hindi Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings to Send to Family on Vijayadashami

How to Download Dasara Shubhechha or Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download most-amazing WhatsApp Stickers for the lovely festival from Play Store. They are providing a number of options to choose from. HERE is the download link. From Lord Rama killing Ravana Stickers to Ravana Dahan, you will find a plethora of stickers to wish your family and friends on Vijayadashami. Wish you a very Happy Dussehra 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).