World Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. The global event dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting sustainability. It serves as a reminder of the importance of taking action to protect our planet and its natural resources for current and future generations. First held on April 22, 1970, World Earth Day now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally in more than 193 countries. Every year, World Earth Day is celebrated worldwide with a unique theme. The official theme for World Earth Day 2024 is 'Planet vs. Plastics'. Next year, i.e. 2025 will be the 55th anniversary of Earth Day.

History

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, when a United States senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Rallies took place across the country and, by the end of the year, the U.S. government had created the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, Earth Day was an event celebrated by more than 140 countries around the globe. Earth Day 2024: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Global Unity To Combat Climate Crisis, Says ‘We Must Mobilise All Our Efforts for Climate Action’ (Watch Video).

In 1969 at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honour the Earth and the concept of peace, to first be observed on March 21, 1970, the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. This day of nature's equipoise was later sanctioned in a proclamation written by McConnell and signed by Secretary General U Thant at the United Nations. A month later, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed the idea to hold a nationwide environmental teach-in on April 22, 1970. He hired a young activist, Denis Hayes, to be the National Coordinator. Nelson and Hayes renamed the event ‘Earth Day’.

Significance

World Earth Day holds great significance and serves as a platform to promote environmental conservation and sustainability. The day is an annual reminder to people of the world that we all have a responsibility to protect and preserve our planet Earth. By taking collective action, we can make a positive impact on the environment and work towards a more sustainable and resilient planet. Environmental activists and enthusiasts use this day as an opportunity to advocate for policy changes, environmental protection laws, and initiatives aimed at solving environmental challenges.

