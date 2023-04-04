Easter Sunday is the annual Christian Holiday that marks the day that Jesus Christ was resurrected and brought with him the hope for a brighter tomorrow for one and all. Easter 2023 will be celebrated on April 9. This annual commemoration is a spring festival that marks the spread of hope, joy and belief in a higher being. As we prepare to celebrate Easter Sunday 2023, here is everything you need to know about this festivity, how to celebrate Easter 2023, common practices and more.

When is Easter 2023?

Easter Sunday is marked on Sunday that follows the Paschal Full Moon. Easter 2023 will therefore fall on April 9. The celebration of Easter marks the end of Lent as well as the Holy Week observance.

Significance of Easter Sunday

Easter is celebrated on Sunday - which is considered to be a very important day in Christian Week. Easter celebration is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance. The week leading up to Easter is also known as the Holy Week and begins with Palm Sunday - when Jesus enters Jerusalem - goes on through Spy Wednesday and Maundy Thursday (the day of the last supper) to Good Friday and Holy Saturday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his burial thereafter. From Good Friday to Easter Sunday, Know the Right Way to Wish to Mark the Spiritual Occasion.

The celebration of Easter varies from being a religious gathering for some to a community affair and a cherished celebration with family and friends for others. People often make it a point to indulge in finding and decorating “easter eggs”, which can be delicious chocolate treats with gifts and added treats inside. We hope Easter 2023 enriches your life with the love, light and prosperity you deserve. Happy Easter 2023!

