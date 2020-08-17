A very significant festival for Indians, Ganesh Chaturthi is less than a week away. Starting on August 22, people bring in idols of Lord Ganpati and perform elaborate worship for a specific number of days. The preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha must have already begun and this time because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are not heading out to the market as often. Plus, more and more people are turning towards eco-friendly celebrations. Other than bringing in eco-friendly idols, you can also make eco-friendly makhars. A makhar is a nice abode people prepare to keep their idol of Lord Ganesha. If you are looking for some best and easy ideas to go nature friendly and have conscious celebrations, you have come to the right place. We give you easy ideas along with video tutorials to make eco-friendly Ganpati makhar decor. How to Make Ganpati Idol at Home? This Ganeshotsav 2020, Here's Easy DIY Video to Make Lord Ganesha Murti And Have Safe Celebrations.

Floral Background

The easiest way to make an eco-friendly decoration is to just use flowers. You can bring in a bunch of different coloured flowers and place them to make a nice, appealing design. You could also stick a few petals on cardboard and use it as a backdrop. The only disadvantage of this could be that the petals and flowers dry up after a couple of days. Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

Check Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Shintre (@poonam.shintre) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Crafty Decor

The best way you can start making the eco-friendly decor is getting all your craft items out. Cardboard, marble papers, colourful chart papers, beads and scissors are the minimum items you'd require. You can watch DIY videos of making designs out of papers and just stick them on cardboard or tie them on a string to make a curtain.

Watch Video of How to Make it Here:

Make Decorative Curtains

Another way you can make quick decorations is by creatively using the stuff you already have at home. You could use the curtains and add in some fairy lights. Keep it simple instead of clubbing more than one light string.

Check The Video Here:

Use Plants as Decor

Since you are anyway going eco-friendly, you can keep potted plants, those with small shrubs and herbs around the Ganpati idol. If you can get flowering plants, they will naturally add on the beauty to the set up. Use a spray to water these plants so it is less messy.

Here's an Example of Such Decoration:

These are some of the ways you can go eco-friendly with your celebrations. If you are into painting and colouring, then you can also put up some paintings on display on the table around using a simple stand. Try and use the material you already have rather than getting in new stuff and that is one way you are already ensuring sustainable celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).