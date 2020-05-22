Eid 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya: Watch News Updates on Eid Al-Fitr Crescent and Announcement by Grand Mosque of Makkah

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Google Maps/Twitter)

Riyadh, May 22: Around 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe would be awaiting the announcement to be made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on sighting of the Shawwal moon. While the Eid al-Fitr date decided by Riyadh is not binding upon Muslims residing in other countries, their decision is awaited as Saudi is the custodian of two of holiest sites in Islam. Catch the live news updates on Eid 2020 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia via Al-Arabiya TV channel, embedded further below. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Eid Al-Fitr Tomorrow in KSA? Lookout For Crescent Begins, Supreme Court to Make Official Announcement.

The Saudi Supreme Judicial Council ordered a total of 42 courts to convene in the country today to accept testimonies from locals if they have sighted the hilal crescent. If the moon is seen today, then Ramadan will end and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23. If the crescent remains unseen, then Eid would be observed on Sunday, May 24.

Eid 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya

Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals observed by Muslims across the world. The festivities this year have been dampened by the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Mosques in most countries, including Saudi Arabia, would remain shut to prevent the transmission of virus through mass congregations.

Holidays, however, have been declared in most parts of the Middle East. Establishments of public and private sectors have been asked to remain closed till third of Shawwal. If Eid is celebrated tomorrow, then holidays will continue till May 26. If the festival is observed on Sunday, then holidays will remain till May 27.