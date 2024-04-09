Eid 2024 Moon Sighting Live Update at 6:30 PM: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's Meeting Begins Islamabad for Shawwal Crescent, Eid Ul Fitr Date Announcement in Pakistan

Members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are meeting in Pakistan's Islamabad to confirm whether the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in the country. Based on the moon sighting, Eid 2024 date in Pakistan will be decided. The committee take inputs from zonal panels in different cities and testimonies of individuals.

Members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan will assembly shortly in Islamabad. Following the meeting, a final decision on Shawwal 1445 crescent moon and Eid 2024 date in Pakistan will be taken. Catch live news updates on the Eid 2024 moon sighting in Pakistan here.

Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of Pakistan and Bangladesh are expected to make an announcement on the Eid Ul Fitr 2024 date and the sighting of Shawwal crescent moon after Maghrib prayers. The moon sighting, if confirmed, will mark the beginning of Shawwal 1445. Stay with us to catch live news updates on Eid 2024 moon sighting attempts in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Mumbai, April 9: The Eid 2024 moon sighting in Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held today, April 9, which marks 29th of Ramadan or Ramzan (also known as Chand Raat). Muslims celebrate Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, on the first day of Shawwal, the month after Ramzan. Ruet-e-Hilal committees in Pakistan and Bangladesh are expected to make final announcement on the Eid 2024 date after Maghrib prayers performed right after the sunset. Be here with us to catch live news updates on the Eid 2024 moon sighting efforts in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Here it may be recalled that each month of the Islamic calendar last for either 29 or 30 days, subject to the moon sighting. Muslims look for the crescent moon on 29th of each month. The sighting of the moon marks the end of the ongoing month and a new month commences from the next day. When the moon is not sighted on 29th, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

Eid 2024 Date in Pakistan and Bangladesh:

The first day of Ramzan was on March 12 in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Therefore, today, April 9, marks 29th of Ramzan or Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted today, Eid 2024 will be celebrated on April 10 in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Ramzan month will complete 30 days on April 10. Subsequently, Muslims will then celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on April 11, the first day of Shawwal 1445. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in UAE, Qatar and Other Countries; Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

The fasting of Ramadan started from March 11 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine. Therefore, Muslims in these countries looked for the Shawwal moon on April 8 (29th of Ramadan). However, the moon remained invisible. Consequently, it has been announced that Eid 2024 will be observed on April 10 in these countries.

