Mumbai, April 10: Muslims in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are celebrating Eid 2024 today, April 10. Muslims residing in other parts of India, however, will observe Eid Ul Fitr tomorrow, April 11. Why are Muslims in Kerala, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir celebrating Eid before the rest of India? Does Kerala follow Saudi Arabia in celebrating the festival? Is the Eid 2024 date in Jammu and Kashmir linked to Pakistan? Get all the answers below.

Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, falls on the first day of Shawwal, the month before Ramadan (Ramzan). Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle, the beginning of a new month and the end of an ongoing month depend on the sighting of the new moon. The moon sighting, conducted on 29th of each month, decided if the month will have 29 or 30 days. Geographically, it is possible that the crescent moon is sighted in one part and remains invisible in another part of the same country. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

April 9 marked the 29th of Ramadan in entire India. Muslims looked for the crescent moon to determine the Eid 2024 date. There were reports of the sighting of the moon in Kerala, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, Muslims in Kerala, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir marked the end of Ramadan on April 9 and Shawwal started from April 10 for them. Accordingly, they are celebrating Eid today (April 10), which the first day of Shawwal. Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes and Eid al-Fitr Greetings: Celebrate Eid With Your Loved Ones by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and Images.

However, the crescent moon was not sighted in other parts of India. Hence, Muslims residing in India, except for those in Kerala, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, are observing their 30th fast of Ramadan today (April 10). For them, Shawwal month commences from April 11. Hence, they will observe Eid Ul Fitr on April 11.

