Eid al-Adha is here and we couldn't be happier. As most people know Eid al-Adha is also know as Bakrid or Bakra Eid. The festival of Bakrid is an important festival for the Muslim community. Bakrid is often also known as Eid-ul-Adha and is celebrated approximately 70 days after the end of the holy month of Ramadan. According to Islamic belief, Hazrat Ibrahim was going to sacrifice his son Hazrat Ismail on this day on his path to God. It is in his memory that this festival is celebrated. This year the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21, 2021. Most people search for "When is Bakrid?" on Google but before that, if you are looking to wishes, greetings and special digital cards to celebrate the auspicious occasion, we have for you some that you can download and share. Check out amazing Bakrid Mubarak 2021 wishes and HD images to your friends and family. Check out our latest collection of Eid al-Adha 2021 wishes, messages and photos are perfect for sending across through WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and Facebook greetings to observe Eid Qurban.

However, mehendi also forms an important part of the celebration. Women love to deck up in trditionals with their palms and feet styled up in various types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. If you are looking for the latest Arabic designs and tricks to apply mehndi quickly, we have it all right here! On this day it is considered lucky to apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Simple Bakrid Full Front Hand Mehndi Design:

Pakistani Style Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehendi blogger (@hennablogger_2) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:56am PDT

Simple Foot mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUKHSAR SHAIKH (@aayat_mehndi_designer) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:22am PDT

Step-by-Step Mehendi Tutorial:

Back Hand Bracelet Style Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prestation Henné 🍃 (@henna_bougies_arles) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:17am PDT

Beautiful And Simple Mehendi Design:

Since you have a few days at hand for Bakrid you can apply mehndi on your hands and feet. You can choose your favourite type like Indian Mehndi design, Arabic Mehndi design, Pakistani Mehndi design, Western Mehndi design, Indo-western Mehndi design, Moroccan Mehndi design, Punjabi Mehndi design, Gujarati Mehndi design and Rajasthani Mehndi design.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).