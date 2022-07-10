Eid al-Adha 2022 is celebrated on Sunday, July 10. It is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. As people wish each other with latest Eid al-Adha Mubarak wishes and images, here's a collection of Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2022 images, Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 wishes, Bakrid 2022 messages, Happy Bakra Eid 2022 greetings, Eid ul-Adha messages, Eid al-Adha Mubarak photos, Eid wallpapers, Eid wishes and greetings for free download online.

On this day, people invite their friends and family home and prepare delicious cuisines to celebrate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah (God). They share sweets and gifts and also offer prayers in the mosque. As you celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes in Urdu that you can download and send to all your friends and family worldwide to wish them on this day through different social media platforms.

Eid al-Adha is the second biggest holiday after Eid ul-Fitr. It is also referred to as the Greater Eid. God was impressed with Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, so he provided him with a lamb he was supposed to kill in his son’s place. As people worldwide celebrate the day, here are quotes in Urdu that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With Good Health and Peace on This Auspicious Eid al-Adha. Happy Bakrid To You and Your Family Members.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Day, May We Refrain From Sins and Be Able to Gain the Almighty’s Mercy! Eid al-Adha Mubarak to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Feel the Magic of Eid Around You and Know That the Grace of God Is Always With You. You’ll Always Be Surrounded by Love and Care. Happy Eid al-Adha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find a Million Reasons to Make Your Life More Beautiful on This Day. May the Joy of Eid Be Multiplied a Thousand Times and Stay With You Forever. Have a Blessed Eid al-Adha celebration.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Feel the Magic of Eid Around You and Know That the Grace of God Is Always With You. You’ll Always Be Surrounded by Love and Care. Happy Bakrid

Slaughtering of animals is one of the most famous rituals of the day. The family members consume one-third of the meat, and the rest is distributed among the poor and needy. Most of the meals made on this day are prepared from meat. People celebrate the day with their close ones. Here are quotes in Urdu that you can download and send to all your loved ones on this day to wish them Eid Al Adha 2022.

