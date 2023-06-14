Eid al-Adha 2023 is here! Eid al-Adha is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice or Bakrid. This is one of the most significant Islamic holidays Muslims celebrate. Prayer gatherings and traditional feasts take place on the festival day. Let's celebrate this occasion by drawing elegant mehndi on our palms.

Here are some simple yet beautiful mehndi designs for Eid al-Adha 2023. These beautiful mehndi designs are easy to draw. Follow the step-by-step tutorial shown in the videos to draw these elegant and mesmerising henna designs on your palms. Eid al-Adha 2023 Celebrations in India: From Lucknow to Mumbai, 5 Indian Cities That Offer Best Celebrations During Bakrid.

Amazing Eid al-Adha Henna Design Tutorial

This beautiful mehndi design is easy to draw. Just follow the step-by-step tutorial and achieve a beautiful mehndi design on your palms.

Check the Step-By-Step Tutorial Here:

Easy Henna Design For Eid al-Adha

This mesmerising mehndi design is simple and elegant. Follow the guidelines and draw this beautiful design on your palms. When Is Eid al-Adha 2023 in India? Know Bakrid Date and Significance of the Muslim Festival 'Feast of Sacrifice'.

Check the Step-By-Step Tutorial Here:

Eid al-Adha Floral Mehndi Design

This latest floral Arabic mehndi design is easy to make. This beautiful design is so mesmerising it will definitely win you praises.

Check the Step-By-Step Tutorial Here:

Eid al-Adha Patchwork Henna Design

This is a beautiful latest floral patchwork mehndi design. It is elegant and fills your entire hand with a mesmerising floral pattern.

Check the Step-By-Step Tutorial Here:

Eid al-Adha Backhand Mehendi Design

This is a beautiful detailed backhand mehndi design. This mehndi design is unique, and it covers the back of your hand so beautifully.

Check the Step-By-Step Tutorial Here:

These beautiful mehndi designs are super elegant and easy to draw. In India, Eid al-Adha is celebrated by the Muslim community with great fervour and joy. Eid al-Adha 2023 will be marked on June 29 and June 30, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Wish you all a very Happy Eid al-Adha 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).