Riyadh, June 18: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will try to see the moon today, sighting of which will mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1444 month, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah assumes extra significance as it will also decide Eid al-Adha 2023 date in Saudi Arabia. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid al-Adha 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia and Bakra Eid 2023 date. For those who don't know, Eid al-Adha is also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar. This means that it is based on the cycles of the moon. Each month in the Islamic calendar begins with the sighting of the new moon. Muslims or moon sighting committees gather on the 29th evening of each month and see if the moon is visible. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. In case the moon is not sighted, a new month starts after the ongoing month completes 30 days.

Today marks the 29th day of Dhul Qadah month in Saudi Arabia. Hence, if the moon is sighted today, Dhul Qadah month shall culminate and Dhul Hijjah 1444 month shall begin from tomorrow, i.e. June 19. If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days on June 19. In this case, Dhul Hijjah shall commence from June 20.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia:

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. So, if the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 19, Eid al-Adha 2023 shall fall on June 28. If the Dhul Hijjah month commences from June 20, Muslims will celebrate Bakra Eid or Bakrid in Saudi Arabia on June 29. Stay here with us to get live news updates on the Eid al-Adha moon sighting in Saudi Arabia and Bakra Eid 2023 date.