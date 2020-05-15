Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Muslims across the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan fasting. However, the celebration may look very different this year. For people belonging to the Muslim community around the world, Ramadan is one of the most revered months of the year. The month-long fasting ends with Eid-al-Fitr celebration, also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.” Eid al-Fitr 2020 will begin on the evening of May 23 and end the next evening of May 24. It is an occasion of peace and joy. People assemble at the mosques for Eid prayers, visit relatives, indulge in delicious festive meals and contributes to charity. But all of it may not be possible this year. The outbreak of coronavirus, which has gripped nations across the world, have led festival celebrations to go virtual. Eid 2020 will also be observed at home, in countries which are under lockdown, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus which made millions its victims. But how will you celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2020 virtually? From prayers at home to preparing traditional recipes to break the fast, here are five ways to observe Eid al-Fitr 2020 during the pandemic. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

The festival of Eid will be spent at home in most countries and will undoubtedly prove to be very different kind of experience for Muslims. Social distancing guidelines may appear to have dampened the spirit of this significant festival, but that surely does not mean it has to be any less enjoyable. You can stay at home and still enjoy the festival of Eid al-Fitr by following the below virtual celebration ideas. They are very basic, but will keep the charm of the festivity while you break the month-long fasting period of Ramadan 2020.

1. Prayer at Home

The Eid prayer is usually performed in open areas. This is not possible this year. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Muslims across the coronavirus hit-zones are urged to pray at home. At this point, we are unsure as to when this will end, but the spirituality will always prevail. You can break your fasts by praying to Allah at your home. Congregational prayers are also live-streamed so Muslims can pray in their homes.

2. Cook Traditional Recipe

The spread of COVID-19 will likely stop larger families and groups from gathering, as they are urged to main social distance from one another. Since you cannot visit your relatives’ house this Eid-al-Fitr to share a meal, why not cook the traditional food yourself at home? Prepare traditional Eid recipe and desserts and treat your tummy with the festive food, while celebrating Eid at home.

3. Virtual Celebration

Most of you might be away from family and friends because of the pandemic. Set up a meeting on Zoom and invite your family and close friends for a virtual celebration. You can prepare some traditional recipes beforehand, or enjoy a face time together, while cooking some deliciousness to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

4. Crafts and Calligraphy

Indulge yourself in some art and craft. The lockdown has taken a toll on our mental health and not getting to celebrate the festival the way we always have been can make us even more emotional. Hence, engaging yourself in creative work can do wonders and make Eid 2020 celebration even more memorable. You can set up a video call inviting your friends so that you can participate in some crafts and calligraphy together. Or attempt to make various traditional patterns.

5. Donate in Charity

Allow a less fortunate to share a meal. We are at a global crisis. Many charities are running campaigns requesting people to fund so that it can help them providing food and water to those who are underprivileged overseas. You can donate to the services and help other families to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2020.

These are some easy and fun ways you can celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2020 at home. This is a crucial time for all of us. But we must stay at home and follow the social distancing protocol to help flatten the curve.