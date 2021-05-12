Eid al-Fitr is one of the biggest Islamic festivals celebrated every year. Marking the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr 2021 will be celebrated on May 14 in India. While the Eid al-Fitr 2021 date depends upon the sighting of the moon, it is predicted to fall on May 13 in Saudi Arabia, and therefore on the next day (May 14) in India. Every year, people prepare with great fervour and enthusiasm to celebrate Eid al-Fitr or Badi Eid celebrations. From dressing up in new clothes to donning beautiful Eid al-Fitr special henna and Eid al-Fitr 2021 Mehndi Designs and cleaning up the house and preparing for a grand family feast, there are various ways that people prepare for this annual commemoration. Since donning mehndi designs a known tradition, we bring you Eid al-Fitr 2021 easy and latest Arabic henna patterns.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of a month-long penance and fasting of Ramadan, which is said to be the month of forgiveness, compassion, and gratitude. At the end of this month, people prepare delicious lavish feasts and break bread with their family, thanking the almighty for all that they have been blessed with. Eid al-Fitr is also known as Badi Eid as it is one of the two grand Eid celebrations and is often said to be one of the most significant Islamic observances. As we prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2021, here are some last-minute henna designs, Eid al-Fitr special Mehendi patterns that you can don to showcase your festive spirit. These DIY videos will guide you to make the best Eid al-Fitr Mehendi design on both front and back hands.

Watch Video of This Classy Yet Easy to Apply Mehendi

This simple mandala design is perfect for anyone who loves the minimalist and quaint look for their Eid celebration. Anyone from a novice to an expert can ace these looks in their own unique way.

Watch Video: A Lot of Small Simple Steps That Lead to Something Exquisite

This design is perfect for anyone with a little bit of patience and a basic command over their henna cones! It is sure to give you an extremely professional-looking Mehendi design!

Watch Video: Less Is More, This Design Is Proof

If you are planning to wear a full-sleeve dress and would love to add just a splash of colour and design with your henna design, this is perfect for you.

Watch Video: For the Professionals in Us!

This design is perfect for those who have aced the art of drawing henna designs and have a strong command over the cone.

Watch Video: This Unique Design for Those Who Like a Challenge

If your flower drawing skills are A+ then this design is perfect for you. It is sure to give you a unique and professional look, all without taking too much of your time or effort.

We hope that these Mehendi Designs help add to the fun and festivities that Eid ul Fitr 2021 entails. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Eid 2021!

