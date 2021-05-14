Eid al-Fitr 2021 Wishes and Quotes: The festival of Eid al-Fitr is here, and people of the Muslim community are all excited to celebrate the grand annual festival. Also popularly known as the festival of ‘Breaking the Fast’, or Eid ul-Fitr, it is celebrated by Muslims around the globe with fervor and pomp. Eid al-Fitr marks the ending of the holy month of Ramadan, and the Muslim community observes the occasion with vivid festivities. There are several traditions and customs which are observed on the day of Eid al-Fitr. People convey their festive regards by sharing popular Eid al-Fitr messages with them on this auspicious day. If you are looking for some of the most amazing Eid al-Fitr 2021 messages, then you have reached the right place. We bring you Eid al-Fitr 2021 wishes, quotes, messages on forgiveness, greetings, and Eid Mubarak HD images to share with family and friends.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most looked-for festivals of the people who follow Islamic culture and traditions. To commemorate the festival, people can send these newest Eid al-Fitr 2021 messages with their loved ones on WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Telegram, Signal, and other popular messaging apps.

People love to share viral videos on the day of Eid al-Fitr. If you are thinking of sharing one too, then you are in for a delight. Firstly, you will have to download these HD Eid al-Fitr 2021 greetings and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can share your Eid al-Fitr greetings video on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Moj, Josh, YouTube, and other video-sharing platforms.

People can share this best collection of Eid al-Fitr 2021 messages via text messages, picture messages, SMSes, and voice messages too. Also, you will be able to find some amazing and religious Eid al-Fitr 2021 stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, where you can share on respective platforms. You can set these Eid al-Fitr messages as WhatsApp Status and Instagram Stories as well.

Several celebrations are associated with the observance of Eid al-Fitr. If you are looking for the latest Eid al-Fitr messages, then you can stop your search here. At LatestLY, you can find the most popular and top-trending Eid al-Fitr 2021 messages and quotes below.

Eid al-Fitr Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A Man Has Sinned Enough if He Neglects to Feed Those in Need.” [Fiqh-Us-Sunnah:V3N100]

Eid al-Fitr Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“If They Seek Peace, Then Seek You Peace. And Trust in God for He Is the One That Heareth and Knoweth All Things.” [Quran 8:61]

Eid Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“And Whosoever Puts His Trust in Allah, Then He Will Suffice Him.” [Al-Talaaq 65:3]

Eid ul-Fitr Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Hold to Forgiveness, Command What Is Right; but Turn Away From the Ignorant." [7:199]

Eid al-Fitr Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"O Ye Who Believe! Fasting Is Prescribed to You As It Was Prescribed to Those Before You, That Ye May (Learn) Self-Restraint. al-Baqarah" [2:183]

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp continues to update its collection of stickers which are perfect to send on important festive days. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can download the newest WhatsApp stickers by clicking HERE.

Watch Video: Eid al-Fitr 2021 Wishes

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated amidst grandeur festivities. There are Eid prayers organised around the world by people of the Muslim community. Not to forget, there are charity and donation drives that take place on Eid al-Fitr. People donate clothes, money, alms, and food to poor people. Also, there are feasts, social gatherings, and gift-giving activities that take place.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Eid al-Fitr 2021. You can share these latest and most popular Eid al-Fitr 2021 messages with your loved ones and make them feel special on this holy day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).