Eid al-Fitr holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. Also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm by Muslims everywhere. This year, Eid al-Fitr 2024 is being celebrated on April 11, 2024. Eid is celebrated by Muslims all around the world, albeit a little differently. While the basic traditions and rituals of Eid remain consistent globally, each country and culture adds its own unique customs and traditions to the celebrations. Join us in discovering the diverse ways in which Eid is celebrated across different countries and cultures around the world. Popular Eid Food Around the World: Biryani, Baklava, Sheer Khurma – 5 Traditional Treats That Would Make Eid ul-Fitr 2024 Celebrations Truly Special.

Eid in India

In India, Eid is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Muslims gather for special prayers at mosques, followed by feasting with family and friends. The day is celebrated by exchanging gifts, sharing delicious sweets, and sharing happiness and joy throughout the community.

Eid in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Muslims gather for Eid prayers in mosques or open areas, exchanging greetings of ‘Eid Mubarak.’ The day is filled with family gatherings, and visits to friends. Traditional activities like falconry, camel races, dances, fireworks, and cultural shows are enjoyed. Eid 2024 Holidays in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Full List of Eid al-Fitr Holiday Dates for Private and Government Employees.

Eid in Pakistan

In Pakistan, Eid, known as Eid ul-Fitr, begins with the sighting of the new moon. On Eid, people don new clothes and attend prayers at mosques or open areas. After prayers, they visit loved ones, exchange gifts, and enjoy traditional dishes like biryani, kheer, and sheer khurma.

Eid in Turkey

In Turkey, Eid is known as Şeker Bayramı, or ‘sugar feast.’ The day begins with people wearing new clothes and visiting elders to seek blessings and forgiveness. Children are gifted sweets and money. Traditional dishes like baklava and halva are prepared to be enjoyed during the festivities.

Eid in Egypt

In Egypt, Eid, known as Eid el-Fitr, is celebrated with feasting and gathering with loved ones. Special dishes like fatta (a mix of rice, meat, and bread) and kunafa (a cheese dessert with syrup) are prepared. Egyptians also buy new clothes and sweets for their children.

Eid in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia

In countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, Eid is known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Idul Fitri. The festivities start with the takbir, which is a call to prayer, followed by prayers held in large open areas. In Indonesia, there's the tradition of mudik, where people return to their hometowns for the holidays. Eid Gift Ideas for Wife: 5 Eid al-Fitr 2024 Presents To Show Her Your Love!.

In essence, Eid celebrations unite people around the world, with each country adding its own unique customs and traditions to the occasion. From prayers and feasting to visiting loved ones and exchanging gifts, the spirit of Eid transcends borders, spreading happiness and unity among diverse cultures and communities. Regardless of where or how it's celebrated, Eid serves as a reminder of the importance of family, faith, and togetherness.

