This year, Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (also written as Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid Milad Un Nabi) will begin on the evening of October 29, 2020, and will end on the evening of October 30, 2020. It is also called Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif. The day is observed as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). This day is celebrated with utmost faith and sincerity by the millions of Muslims worldwide. People greet one another by exchanging Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Mubarak HD photos, Eid Milad Un Nabi WhatsApp Stickers, Nazam in Urdu, Eid Milad Un Nabi greetings, Mawlid Mubarak 2020 messages, Eid-e-Milad GIFs for Facebook and commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad with a lot of fun and fervour.

Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed on 12th Rabi' al-awwal, the third month of Islamic lunar calendar. Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon on the 29th night of each month. If the moon sight on the 29th day, the new month begins from the evening. If the moon is not sighted, the month will last 30 days.

To send Eid-e-Milad 2020 greetings in Urdu, we have compiled a list of verses extracted from the poems of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The 20th-century Islamic philosopher, writer and poet had extensively expressed his love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) through his writings. Urdu Shayari as wishes are preferred to be sent by believers to each other on these days. In addition to that you can also download Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Mubarak photos, Eid-e-Milad 2020, Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak images, Eid-e-Milad quotes, Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak, Eid e Milad un Nabi 2020, Eid e Milad un Nabi status, Eid e Milad un Nabi quotes, Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak images, Eid E Milad un Nabi HD wallpapers, Rabi ul-Awal Mubarak images, Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Milad SMS, Eid Milad quotes, and more for free download online.

Urdu Nazm

لوح بھی تو قلم بھی تو تیرا وجود الکتاب / گنبد آ بگینہ رنگ تیرے محیط میں حباب

English Text

Loh Bhi Tu Qalam Bhi Tu, Tera Wajood Al-Kitab / Gunbad-e-Abgina Rang tere Muheet Mein Habab

Translation

You are the Sacred Tablet, You are the Pen and the Book / This blue‐colored dome is a bubble in the sea that you are.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Urdu Nazm

عالم آب و خاک میں تیرے ظہور سے فروغ / ذرہ ریگ کو دیا تو نے طلوع آفتاب

English Text

Alim-e-Aab-o-Khak Mein Tere Zahoor Se Faroug / Zarra'ay Raig Ko Diya Tu Ne Tulu-e-Aftab

Translation

You are the lifeblood of the universe: You bestowed the illumination of a sun upon the particles of desert dust.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Urdu Nazm

شوکت سنجروسلیم تیرے جلال کی نمود / فقر جنید و با یزید تیرا جمال بے نقاب

English Text

Shoukat-e-Sanjar-o-Saleem Tere Jalal Ki Namood / Faqr-e-Junaid(R.A.)-o-Bayazeed(R.A.), Tera Jamal-e-Be-Naqab

Translation

The splendour of Sanjar and Selim: a mere hint of your majesty / The faqr of Junaid and Bayazid: your beauty unveiled.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Urdu Nazm:

تیری نگاہ ناز سے دونوں مراد پا گئے / عقل غیاب و جستجو، عشق حضور و اضطراب

English Text:

Teri Nigah-e-Naaz Se Dono Murad Pa Gaye / Aqal Ghiyab-o-Justajoo, Ishq Huzoor-o-Iztarab

Translation

A meaningful glance from you redeemed both of them: Reason—the seeker in separation; and Love—the restless one in Presence.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Urdu Nazm

شوق تیرا اگر نہ ہو میری نماز کا امام / میرا قیام بھی حجاب میرا سجود بھی حجاب

English Text

Shauq Tera Agar Na Ho Meri Namaz Ka Imam / Mera Qiyam Bhi Hijab, Mera Sajood Bhi Hijab

Translation

If my prayers are not led by my passion for you / My ovation as well as my prostrations would be nothing but veils upon my soul.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Urdu Nazm

تازہ مرے ضمير ميں معرکۂ کہن ہوا / عشق تمام مصطفی ، عقل تمام بولہب

English Text

Taza Mere Zameer Mein Ma'arka'ay Kuhan Huwa / Ishq Tamam Mustafavi(S.A.W.), Aqal Tamam Bu-Lahab

Translation

The old battle was then revived in my conscience: Love, all Mustafa; Reason, all Abu Lahab.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

The final two verses, as shared further below, were written by Iqbal in his most renowned poem Jawab-e-Shikwa. Written in 1913, the poem was a continuation of Shikwa or "Lament" which Iqbal had written to compel the Muslim ummah to reflect upon their state of misery and return to the Quranic roots and Prophetic traditions to emancipate themselves.

Urdu Nazm

قوتِ عشق سے ہر پست کو بالا کردے / دہر میں اسمِ محمدؑ سے اُجالا کردے

English Text

Quwwat-e-Ishq Se Har Past Ko Bala Kar De / Dehr Mein Ism-e-Muhammad (S.A.W.) Se Ujala Kar De

Translation

Raise you, through Love, all humble to greatness and to fame / Enlighten you the groping world with dear Muhammad’s Name.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Urdu Nazm

کی محمدﷺ سے وفا تو نے تو ہم تيرے ہيں / يہ جہاں چيز ہے کيا، لوح و قلم تيرے ہيں

English Text

Ki Muhammad (S.A.W.) Se Wafa Tu Ne Tau Hum Tere Hain / Yeh Jahan Cheez Hai Kya, Loh-o-Qalam Tere Hain

Translation

To my Muhammad (pbuh) be but true, And you have conquered me / The world is nothing you will command My Pen of Destiny.

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 Image to Download

Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

How to Download Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. They have a wide range of apps to make festive occasions even more special. HERE is the download link to get Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid WhatsApp Stickers.

On Eid-e-Milad, some countries organise carnivals and large street processions while mosques and houses are decorated. People do charity and stories of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) are narrated. We wish all our readers Eid E Milad Un Nabi Mubarak!

