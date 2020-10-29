Eid-E-Milad which is also known as Eid-E-Milad un-nabi or Mawlid is celebrated every year by the Muslim community in the third Islamic month known as Rabi ul-Awwal. Eid-E-Milad falls on the 12th day of Rabi ul-Awwal. It was on this day the founder of Islam Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was born. This year Eid-E-Milad will be celebrated on October 30, 2020. This festival is observed to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed. The other two Eid celebrated by Muslims is Eid-ul-Fitr and Aid al-Adha. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for Eid-E-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 greetings in Urdu along with HD images, Facebook wishes, WhatsApp stickers and GIF to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes & HD Images: Send Mawlid an-Nabawi Greetings, Eid Pics, Messages and GIFs to Celebrate Prophet's Birthday.

On the occasion of Eid-E-Milad Muslims decorate their home with colourful lights and make various delicacies. Mostly in the Indian sub-continental region kheer is being prepared. Men, women and children wear new clothes and offer namaz. Muslims recite Darood Sharif, a phrase in Arabic throughout this day to compliment Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Apart from this procession known as juloos is organised in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, etc. Latest Eid-e-Milad 2020 Mehndi Designs & HD Images: Beautiful Henna Patterns And Mehendi Photos to Adorn Your Palms This Eid (Watch Videos)

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eid-E-Milad un-nABI 2020 will not be celebrated like how it is observed every year. Considering lockdown guidelines, you might not meet people in gatherings, however, you can keep the spirit of festive celebration alive by sending out Eid -E-Milad 2020 greetings. Eid-E-Milad 2020 wishes, HD images and wallpapers. Free of cost, you can download Eid-E-Milad un-Nabi greetings in Urdu, WhatsApp stickers, GIF from below.

Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Duniya Ki Her Fiza Mein Ujala RASOOL Ka, Ye Saari Kainaat Hai Sadqa RASOOL Ka; Khushbu-E-Gulab Hai Pasina RASOOL Ka, Aap Ko Bhi Ho Mubarak Mahina RASOOL Ka” EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI Mubarak Ho

Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Zameen Maele Nai Hote, Zamun Mela Nai Hota, MUHAMMAD Ke Ghulamo Ka Kafun Mela Nai Hota, Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak

Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Namazon Ka Rakhye Ga Sath, Manwa Li Jia Rab Sa Har Bat, Duao Mai Rakhiya Ga Hum Ko Yad, Mubarak Ho Ap 12 Rabi-Ul-Awal Ki Yeh Raat.

Eid-E-Milad GIF

GIF Greetings Read: Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak

Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Nisar Teri Chahel Pehel Per, Hazaaron Eide Rabbi Ul Awwal, Siwae Iblees Ke Jahaan Mein, Sabhi Toh Khushiya Mana Rahe Hain, Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak Ho

Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Allah Tallah Hum Sab Ko Sedhi Raah Par Chalny Ke Taufeeq Ata Farmay Ameen, HAPPY EID MILAAD-UN-NABI

Eid-E-Milad WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, you can download Eid-E-Milad WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore. Get innovative this Eid-E-Milad un-Nabi by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish all Muslims Eid-E-Milad Mubarak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).