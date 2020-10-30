Eid -E-Milad will be celebrated by the Muslim community this year on October 30, 2020. This festival is also known as Mawlid is the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW). Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi falls on the 12th day of Rabi al-awwal or Rabi ul-awal which is the third month in the Islamic calendar. Most Muslim countries have Eid-e-Milad as national holiday while in India it is a public holiday. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Eid-e-Milad un Nabi Mubarak 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF and SMS to celebrate Prophet Muhammad birthday. Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes & HD Images: Send Mawlid an-Nabawi Greetings, Eid Pics, Messages and GIFs to Celebrate Prophet's Birthday.

Eid-E-Milad is celebrated by making various sweet delicacies specially kheer and many other main course food items. Ladies apply mehandi on their hands. Muslims wear new clothes, offer namaz and recites Darood Sharif, a phrase to compliment Prophet Muhammad (SAW). In some cities like Mumbai, procession on roads known as juloos are organised to celebrate Prophet Muhammad birthday. Unfortunately, this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Eid-E-Milad un-Nabi 2020 celebration would not be done as observed in recent years due to lockdown guidelines. Eid-e-Milad 2020 Latest Mehendi Design: Beautiful Henna Patterns And Mehandi HD Images to Adorn Your Palms This Eid.

In order to avoid social gathering and maintain social distance norm, you can send out Eid-e-Milad greetings to your loved ones through the social media platform. You can download Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020 messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers for free.

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May All the Blessings of the Allah Be With You on Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.”

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May Your Prayers Accept by Allah! Happy Eid-E-Milad!”

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Sending My Best Wishes and Hoping That You Have a Season Full of Peace, Delight, and Happiness.”

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May Allah’s Rahmat Shine On You and Help You Achieve Every Goal in Your Life. Have a Blessed and Prosperous Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.”

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May Allah Bless You With a Long and Beautiful Life.”

Eid-E-Milad 2020 GIF

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nisar Teri Chahel Pehel Per, Hazaaron Eide Rabbi Ul Awwal, Siwae Iblees Ke Jahaan Mein, Sabhi Toh Khushiya Mana Rahe Hain, Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak Ho!

Eid-E-Milad WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative this Eid-E-Milad by downloading amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all Muslims Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak, enjoy the festival safely by staying home.

