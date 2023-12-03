Eid il-Burbara, also known as Saint Barbara's Day or the Feast of Saint Barbara, is an annual celebration that is marked on December 4 around the world. The day is celebrated especially by Middle Eastern Christians in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, and Turkey (Hatay Province). Eid il-Burbara is also celebrated as Barbaroba amongst Christians in Georgia. On this day, Saint Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, architects, mathematicians, and others, is honoured on this day. The celebration is marked by various customs and traditions. The general belief amongst Lebanese Christians is that Saint Barbara disguised herself as many different characters to elude the Romans who were persecuting her. Scroll down to learn more about the Eid il-Burbara 2023 Date, the history and the significance of the annual celebration. December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get a List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year.

Eid il-Burbara 2023 Date

Eid il-Burbara 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 4.

All You Need To Know About Eid Il-Burbara or Saint Barbara's Day

In Lebanon, a common practice on Eid il-Burbara finds its source in the story of Saint Barbara who, it was believed, was miraculously saved from persecution while fleeing. As per beliefs, she ran through freshly planted wheat fields, which grew instantly to cover her path. In some countries, adults and children wearing disguises go around houses in the villages on this day, dancing and singing the story of Saint Barbara. In each house, they are offered food (and sometimes money) specially prepared for that feast.

The traditional food made on this feast is Burbara, a bowl of boiled wheat grains, pomegranate seeds, raisins, anise, and sugar. It is offered to children who go from one house to another in costumes. In the Middle East, Middle Eastern Christians cook a dough that is filled with walnuts or cheese called Qatayef.

Another popular tradition is planting wheat seeds or chickpeas, barley grains, beans, lentils, etc., in cotton wool on Saint Barbara’s feast day. The seeds germinate and grow up to around six inches in time for Christmas, when the shoots are used to decorate the nativity scene, usually placed below the Christmas tree.

