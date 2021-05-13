Eid al-Fitr 2021 is on February 14. Muslims across India are celebrating the Islamic holiday tomorrow. Ahead of the event, the eve of Eid ul-Fitr is called Chand Raat. It is a time of celebration when families and friends gather in open areas at the end of the last day of the holy month of Ramadan to spot the new moon. The sighting of the crescent moon signals the arrival of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the day of Eid. As the crescent moon is sighted, Muslims share ‘Chand Raat Mubarak’ or ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings to each other. To make the Eid al-Fitr 2021 eve memorable, here we bring you Eid ka Chand Mubarak 2021 wishes in Hindi and Eid ul-Fitr Facebook messages. These Chand Raat HD images, Happy Eid greetings, and photos are perfect for your Instagram posts. Besides, you can also share Chand Raat Mubarak greetings through Signal, Telegram, and other online messengers. The latest collection of WhatsApp stickers are again perfect for the Islamic holiday.

The festival of Eid al-Fitr is one of the most-awaited events for Muslims across countries. It is observed after the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. On the arrival of Eid, women, and girls decorate their hands with henna patterns, wear new clothes, prepare delicious dishes and desserts, and more. City streets are decorated with lights, with crowds gathering at shopping centers spreading festive cheer in countries. However, Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebration will be much like the other festivals of this year—quiet and virtual. But you can ensure to share festive greetings on Eid ka Chand Raat with our latest collection of Eid Mubarak 2021 messages, Happy Eid greetings, Eid al-Fitr wishes, Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak HD images, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye, Din Ka Ujala Sham Ban Ke Aaye; Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aise Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye. Chand Mubarak Ho!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chand Raaat Mubarak! Is Dua Ki Sath ki Allah Tala Apki Zindagi Ki Har Kawahish, Har Tamana, Har Khushi, Har Dua Puri Kare. Ameen!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With His Choicest Blessings. Ramadan Chand Mubarak to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Sincere Prayers Are Answered, and May You Be Blessed By Allah. Ramzan Chand Mubarak to You and Your Loved Ones.

