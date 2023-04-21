Eid ul Fitr 2023 is expected to be observed on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22. The exact date will be decided depending on the sighting of the moon. On the last day of Ramadan, people gather in open areas to sight the moon and start preparing for Eid. The night of the moon sighting is known as Chand Raat and is the eve of Eid ul-Fitr. After sighting the moon, women finish their last-moment shopping and beautify their hands with beautiful henna designs. As you celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2023, we bring you a collection of Arabic mehndi designs for Eid 2023, the latest Eid mehndi designs, beautiful Arabic mehendi designs, Indian henna patterns and Eid mehndi patterns 2023 you can try on your hands for the important religious festival. How to Apply Arabic Style Henna Patterns to Celebrate Eid and Chand Raat.

On this day, people clean and decorate their houses. They prepare unique traditional dishes and invite their friends and family for joy and celebration. They buy new clothes for the important festival and dress up to their best for the festivities. Henna is an integral part of Eid, and women search the internet to find the best design for their hands. Here is a collection of Arabic henna designs you can try to prepare for Eid ul Fitr 2023.

Eid Mehndi Designs 2023

Eid is the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. People end their month-long fast on this day and indulge in a delicious traditional feast. Wishing everyone Eid ul Fitr Mubarak 2023!

