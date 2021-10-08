Mumbai, October 8: With the arrival of Rabi Ul Awwal, the third month in Islamic calendar, a section of Muslims must be gearing up for Eid Milad Un Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad and Mawlid, celebrations. A large section of Muslims believe Islam's last prophet, Mohammed, was born on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. Therefore, Muslims who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought observe Eid Milad Un Nabi to mark prophet Mohammed's birthday. This article will shed light on date, history and significance of Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 To Be Celebrated on October 18 After Rabi Ul Awwal Crescent Sighted in Saudi Arabia.

The history of Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid celebrations goes back to the era of followers of the generation of Muslims who followed the companions of prophet Mohammed. Some among them would recite poetry and song to mark prophet Mohammed's birthday on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. Over the centuries, the practice turned into a festive occasion. Eid Milad Un Nabi assumes significance as the day is observed to commemorate prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Here it may be noted that Eid Milad Un Nabi is not a festival. In addition, not all Muslims celebrate prophet Mohammed's birthday. There is a section which believes birthday celebration has no place in Islam. They consider Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations a bidat or an illicit religious innovation.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India:

As mentioned above, Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will be observed on October 19. The event is recognised as a national holiday in most of the Muslim-majority countries. Some non-Muslim majority countries with large Muslim populations such as India also recognise it as a public holiday.

