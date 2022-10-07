The Muslim community celebrates Prophet Muhammad's Birthday during Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic Calendar annually. The observance is called Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Mawlid, or simply Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad. The event marks the birth anniversary of the last messenger of Allah Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him: PBUH) as a national holiday in many Muslim countries. In the Gregorian Calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 in India will begin on October 8, Saturday and end on the evening of October 9, Sunday. The name of the Muslim festival, 'Mawlid', is derived from the Arabic language, which means "to give birth". Now, the occasion refers to the Prophet's birthday, and the text is recited during the day's celebrations. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date: When Is Mawlid Holiday in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia? Know When Prophet Mohammed's Birthday To Be Celebrated.

Milad-Un-Nabi is observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar, and sources say that the festival originated in the eighth century. However, the celebration became more popular in the eleventh century when it was first celebrated as an official festival in Egypt. Muslims across the world celebrate Mawlid in distinct ways. The holiday in Pakistan is marked with national pride when people raise the nation's flag and hold ceremonies at national monuments. Others celebrate Eid-e-Milad in a carnival-like atmosphere by exchanging gifts, donating money and other needful items to the poor and flocking to mosques for prayer. To greet your family members, friends, office clients and relatives during the festive event, we have curated Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 greetings, Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Mubarak quotes, Mawlid 2022 messages and HD Images.

Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Messages

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: A Very Happy Eid to You and Your Family! Jashan Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak

Happy Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 HD Images

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Jashan-E-Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Ho.

Mawlid 2022 HD Wallpapers

Eid Milad Un Nabi Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: May All the Blessings of Allah Be With You on Eid Milad Un Nabi!

Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Greetings

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: May Allah Grant Us the Strength to Follow the Path of Righteousness.Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi!

Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: On This Holy Day of Eid E Milad, May You Be Blessed With Divine Blessings of Allah. May We Always Follow the Prophet's Path.

The festival of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is commemorated differently by the Shia and Sunni denominations of the Muslim population. The Sunni Muslim community celebrates this auspicious occasion on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi' al-awwal. In contrast, the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th day of Rabi' al-awwal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).