Eid Milad un Nabi or Mawlid is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Sunni Muslims celebrate Milad un Nabi on the 12th day of the third Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, while Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th day of Rabi ul-Awwal. In India, Eid Milad un Nabi 2022 will begin on the evening of October 8, Saturday and will end on the evening of October 9, Sunday. People wear green clothes as a symbol of Islam and paradise on this special day. Much like other Eid celebrations, Mawlid celebrations include women getting ready for the occasion and applying Mehndi to mark its significance. So, if you're looking for easy Henna patterns for the day, you've ended up at the right place. Learn how to draw beautiful Indian Henna pattern and Arabic Mehndi design for Mawlid. Scroll down to watch simple video tutorials for adorning your hands with Eid Milad un Nabi 2022 mehndi designs.

Celebrations occur on Milad un Nabi with people indulging in public processions and night-long prayer meetings to observe Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. They visit mosques and offer communal meals on this day. Even sweets are prepared and distributed to mark the festive day. Muslims also conduct special prayers to keep their traditions intact. Along with other celebrations, women beautify themselves in the most traditional manner by applying Mehndi and Henna patterns on their palms and hands. Below, get simple Mehndi design videos to watch and learn about the latest Eid Milad un Nabi Henna patterns before it gets too late. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date: When Is Mawlid Holiday in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia? Know When Prophet Mohammed's Birthday is To Be Celebrated

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Mehndi Designs

Easy Henna Patterns for Mawlid 2022

Beautiful Milad un Nabi 2022 Mehndi Patterns

Eid Milad Henna Designs for Front and Back Hands

Celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi by adorning your hands with beautiful Henna designs and Mehndi patterns. Bring out your creativity this season by ensuring that you don't miss out on any celebration or observance that holds importance on Mawlid. Eid Mubarak!

