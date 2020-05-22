The Grand Mosque in Makkah (Mecca) is also expected to announce on the sighting of crescent after Maghrib prayers. If the moon is sighted, then the month of Ramadan will end and Eid will be observed tomorrow. Catch all the latest updates here. More locals would be joining the moon sighting efforts in all parts of Saudi Arabia, particularly the coast line, as the Asr prayers are ending. The local courts have convened to accept testimonies if the moon is sighted. Stay tuned here for the realtime updates. As per the Saudi Supreme Court orders, the moon sighting committee personnel and locals have began attempting the sighting of crescent - which will mark the end of Ramadan and the start of next Islamic month Shawwal. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates.

Riyadh, May 22: The Supreme Judicial Council of Saudi Arabia will issue an official announcement today if the new moon is sighted. The sighting of crescent would mark the end of Ramadan, and start of the next Islamic month of Shawwal. If the moon is sighted, Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated tomorrow. If the moon remains unseen, then the festival would be observed on Sunday across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Supreme Court had on Thursday called upon Muslims living in the Kingdom to attempt the sighting of moon today. In several parts of the nation, telescopes will be used from the period before Asr prayers leading up to dusk. The attempt to sight the new moon would be suspended after Maghrib prayers.

Despite the lockdown, the apex judicial council has asked 42 courts to convene across the country to accept testimonies if the moon is sighted. If the testimonies are received, the moon sighting committee as well as the Supreme Court would be informed. An official announcement would subsequently be issued.

Theologically, the festival of Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Islamic month of Shawwal. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Today is the 29th date of Ramadan and if the moon is sighted, Eid would celebrated tomorrow, May 23.

If the moon remains unseen, then Ramadan would complete its entire 30-day phase. The final fast would be observed tomorrow and Eid al-Fitr be observed on Sunday, May 24. In either case, the congregational Eid prayers would not be held in the mosques due to imposition of coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, attempts to sight the moon would also be undertaken in other parts of the Middle East, including the neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. In Maghreb region, Tunisia, Algeria and Libya will attempt the sighting of moon. In mid-Africa, Nigeria and Somalia would also look for the crescent today.