Hizb ut Tahrir confirmed moon sighting in Kenya and Tanzania a day earlier. So, today is first day of Eid. CMO of HT have confirmed that the crescent of Shawwal was sighted in #Tanzania & #Kenya and that Saturday - NOT Sunday is the first day of Eid. #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak https://t.co/j9La8vnBJb— Tsuroyya Amal Yasna (@latteofmylife) May 23, 2020 Reports complied by Hizb ut Tahrir shabab from Tanzania who have confirmed that moon was seen yesterday. So, today is first day of Eid. So all people following global moonsighting should break their fasts and pray Eid Namaz tomorrow. May Allah swt accept our efforts.#EidUlFitr— Saad Khan ~FreeNaveedButt (@Khilafah4PK) May 23, 2020 Moon sighting for the Hilal of Shawaal in South Africa will take place tonight after Maghrib. Hilal committees of Sudan, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania will make an announcement regarding moon sighting after Maghrib prayers.

The Eid-Al-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims. It is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal. It is the Islamic month which succeeds Ramadan. The festival of Eid al-Fitr 2020 marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Islam follows the Lunar calendar. Muslims living in Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa will attempt to see the moon, which is also known as a hilal crescent, on the 29th day of Ramzan. If the moon is sighted on Chand Raat, then the holy festival will be celebrated on May 24. Catch live updates about moon sighting in Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa here.

Hilal committees in these respective countries will officially testify, whether the moon they have sighted the moon. The sighting of the new moon would determine the date of Eid-al-Fitr or Eid. The moon sighting will begin before Asr prayers and will continue till Maghrib namaz. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th day, the month completes 30 days, and the Eid will be celebrated on May 25. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab Live News Updates: Eid to be Celebrated in India on May 25 as Shawwal Moon Not Sighted, Says Imam Bukhari.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is mandatory for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill. The length of the dawn to sunset time varies in different parts of the world according to summer or winter solstices of the Sun.

Most Muslims fast for eleven to sixteen hours during Ramadan. The pre-dawn meal is called sehri. When they break the fast post-sunset, it is called iftar. Zakat (charity) is also obligatory during this holy month. Muslims also perform Tarawih prayers at night after the Isha prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the entire month of Ramazan in 2020, congregational prayers did not take place at mosques in most of the countries across the world due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Eid celebrations would also be hampered because of COVID-19. Eid al-Fitr prayers would also be offered at home.