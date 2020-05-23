The first announcements related to Shawwal crescent are expected to emerge from Kolkata and Guwahati, where sunsets take place earlier than most other parts of the nation. In Kolkata, maghrib is at 6:15 and in Guwahati, the prayers will be held at 6:09. The decision taken by hilal committees will be mostly be applicable across West Bengal and Assam. A rare possibility exists for subcontinent Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with Saudi Arabia, if the moon is sighted today. In Pakistan, Science Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has claimed that the moon will be sighted this evening, as per the astronomical data. The lookout for Shawwal crescent will begin after Asr prayers in all parts of India. Local Muslims would attempt to sight the moon in their individual capacities, while not violating the social-distancing norms. The hilal committee personnel are expected to have obtained permission from authorities to assemble in small numbers to attempt moon sighting. The hilal committees based in all state capitals, including Mumbai. Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna and Kolkata, will issue the announcement over Shawwal crescent today. Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Imam Ahmed Bukhari and Lucknow's top cleric Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali will also make the announcement. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates.

Muslims across India will await the decision of moon sighting committees on whether the crescent of Shawwal has been sighted. The 29th fast of Ramadan is observed today and Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow if the moon is sighted. If the crescent remains unseen, then the month of Ramadan would complete its 30-day cycle and Eid will be observed on Monday. Stay tuned here for the live news updates on Eid 2020 moon sighting as 'Chand Raat' begins after Maghrib prayers. Read Here For Moon Sighting Updates From Other Parts of the World.

In India, the decision on crescent sighting is finalised independently by the respective moon sighting committees in each states. Muslims across the country would also be glued to the decision being taken by the prime hilal committees in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Hyderabad, Ajmer, Bareilly and Kolkata.

Ramadan, also referred as Ramzan in India, began in the country on April 25 - a day after Saudi Arabia, UAE and other parts of the Middle East. Across the Gulf countries barring Oman, moon sighting was attempted on Friday as they began Ramadan a day earlier. Since the moon was not sighted, Eid observance in those countries was declared for Sunday.

Apart from India, neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would also attempt the sighting of crescent today. The decision to be taken by Pakistan could also influence the announcement of moon sighting body in Jammu & Kashmir due to geographical proximity.

Pakistan's Science Minister Fawad Chaudhary announced that moon is can be sighted on Saturday evening and Eid should be celebrated on Sunday. His suggestion, based on astronomical data, is not binding upon the country's Muslims as they will await the final decision to be taken by Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, the chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.