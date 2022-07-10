The festival of Bakrid (Bakra Eid) is here and it is also known as Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Adha. Bakrid is one of the two very important festivals celebrated by the Muslim community. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah. The celebration of this festival lasts for three days. The other major festival is Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which comes after the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims all over the world offer Namaz on the day of Eid and pray to their God- Allah. On this day, people wear new clothes, enjoy delicious dishes and celebrate the day with friends and family. On the day of Bakrid i.e. Eid al-Adha, Muslims all over the world gather in mosques to offer Namaz, then embrace each other saying "Eid Mubarak!". Eid al-Adha 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Share Bakrid Mubarak Messages, Beautiful WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Quotes, Shayaris, Wallpaper and HD Images with Your Loved Ones to Celebrate the Day.

In 2022, Bakrid will be celebrated in India on July 10. Eid al-Adha is observed in the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar. This festival is also an occasion to share happiness and help the poor and destitute. The meat of sacrifice is distributed among the poor so that they can get a one-time meal. After offering Namaz, they sacrifice a goat and share it with family members, neighbours and the poor. It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim had asked Allah in his dream to sacrifice his son Ismail. Pleased with their faith and devotion, Allah sent Gabriel with a goat and asked them to replace their son with a goat. Bakrid is celebrated across the world to mark that day. This day has great significance for the Muslim community. People wish each other on Bakrid and if you too intend to wish Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak you can do so by sharing these Bakrid Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Wallpapers and HD Images with your loved ones and make this day special.

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah Show His Divine Forgiveness in Return for Your Sacrifice!

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy Peace, Prosperity, and Tranquility. Offer Your Best to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Bakri Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha is one of the most celebrated festivals among Muslims. The festival is celebrated to honour the Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham, who was ready to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail to Allah. Don't just wait around, go wish your friends Bakrid Mubarak as Muslims all over the world gather to offer prayers in mosques to celebrate the festival.

