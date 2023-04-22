Eid ul-Fitr is an important religious festival for the Muslim people. It is observed on Saturday, April 22. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm by all Muslims worldwide. They wear new clothes, decorate their house and prepare a traditional feast to celebrate family time. As you celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2023, here is a special collection of Eid Mubarak 2023 messages in Telugu, Eid al-Fitr greetings in Telugu, Eid Mubarak images with text in Telugu, Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak wishes in Telugu, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, WhatsApp DP and HD wallpapers to share with loved ones.

The exact date of Eid ul-Fitr is decided depending on the moon sighting, and the crescent moon was sighted on April 21. It is the last day of the sacred month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is considered to be a holy month because Prophet Mohammad is believed to have found the first revelation of the Quran during this month. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On the Eid ul-Fitr, people attend morning prayers, wear new clothes, meet their friends and family, exchange gifts and celebrate the day with joy and happiness. Wishing everyone Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2023!

