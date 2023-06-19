19 Jun, 18:18 (IST) Announcement on Dhul Hijjah Crescent, Bakrid Date Expected After Maghrib Prayers Members of Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India will meet around sunset today to see if the moon is visible in the sky. The moon sighting is conducted to mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah (Zul Hijjah 1444) month. Subject to the start of Dhul Hijjah month, Eid Ul Azha 2023 date in India will be finalised. An announcement on the Eid Ul Azha moon sighting is expected after Maghrib prayers, which is performed soon after the sun goes down. Stay here for live news updates.

New Delhi, June 19: Ruet-e-Hilal committees or moon sighting panel in different parts of India will meet today for Dhul Hijjah 1444 (Zul Hijjah) moon sighting (Eid Ul Azha moon sighting). Eid Ul Azha, also called Eid al-Adha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, is the second major festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. Eid Ul Azha is observed on 10th day of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. LatestLY will give you Eid Ul Azha 2023 moon sighting live news updates in India. Eid Ul Azha 2023 date in India will be announced following today's moon sighting.

Months in Islamic calendar either last for 29 days or 30 days, subject to the moon sighting. Members of Ruet-e-Hilal committees meet on evening of 29th day of each month and announce if the moon is sighted. In case the moon is seen, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. If the moon is not visible, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Today marks 29th of Dhul Qadah month in India. Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in KSA, Eid Ul Azha to Fall on June 28.

If the moon is sighted today, Dhul Qadah month shall end and Dhul Hijjah will begin. In case the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah month would complete 30 days on June 20. Subsequently, Dhul Hijjah month would start from June 21 in India. When Is Hajj 2023? From Date to History and Significance, Here’s Everything to Know About the Islamic Pilgrimage.

Bakra Eid 2023 Date in India:

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. If the Dhul Hijjah month commences from June 20, Bakra Eid 2023 date in India would be June 29. In case the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 21, Muslims will celebrate the festival on June 30. Stay here to catch Eid al-Adha moon sighting in India.