Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Eid Mubarak

Eid ul-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The day is observed with a variety of dishes, friends, family and parties. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. Eid al-Fitr 2020 is expected to begin in the evening of May 23 and ends on May 24. However, dates may change according to moon sighting. As Eid 2020 approaches, we bring to you Eid wishes and messages to send your friends and family. Our list also includes Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages. Wish Eid Mubarak with these thoughtful messages and greetings. You can use these messages as Instagram Stories or forward to your loved ones through WhatsApp. Also, you can put up these wishes as WhatsApp Stories or as Facebook Stories. Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Eid Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send Ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, the only day in that month when Muslims are not permitted to fast. The day is celebrated by following various traditions and customs. People meet their friends and family on this day and spend the day in celebrations. Meanwhile, here are wishes and messages to send your loved ones ahead of the festival. Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Message: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Joyful Eid. May Allah Accept All Your Prayers and Forgive All Your Faults. Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul-Fitr Facebook Greetings: May Allah Open the Doors of Happiness and Prosperity for You. Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family. Enjoy a Blessed Time During This Eid.

Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Message: May God’s Blessings and Kindness Be With You and Your Family, Always! Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul-Fitr Facebook Greetings: Today Is the Day to Pray, Remember Allah, Spread Love, and Celebrate With Our Loved Ones. Best Wishes on Eid al-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Message: May the Blessings of Allah Be With You and Your Family Forever and Always. Eid Mubarak!

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people send festive greetings and birthday wishes on the same platform. You can use the same medium to send Edi WhatsApp Stickers which can be easily downloaded from PlayStore. We wish you all a Happy Eid in advance!