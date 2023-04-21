Eid ul-Fitr, or Badi Eid, marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Eid ul-Fitr 2023 is believed to be observed on Saturday, April 22, in India. And as you celebrate the most significant Muslim festival, here's a collection of Eid ul-Fitr 2023 greetings, Eid Mubarak images, Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2023 wishes, Eid messages, Eid ul-Fitr 2023 quotes, Eid Mubarak 2023 status for WhatsApp and Facebook. After all, people love sharing lovely messages, exchanging heartfelt wishes and blessings with one other, and wishing everyone a bright and prosperous future ahead. Indian Mehendi Patterns & Henna Designs To Apply on Front and Back Hand Ahead of Eid Celebrations.

Eid ul-Fitr is also known as the holiday of breaking the fast. It falls on the first day of the Shawwal month of the Islamic calendar and marks the end to dawn to sunset fasting of the Ramadan month. Eid ul-Fitr is an opportunity for many Muslim families to have a good time together. It is an occasion of joy and happiness. People dress in new clothes, decorate their houses, prepare traditional food and desserts and invite their near and dear ones for the traditional feast. The internet is flooded with images and wallpapers saying Eid Mubarak on the day. Here is a collection of Eid ul-Fitr 2023 HD images, Eid Mubarak 2023 wallpapers, and Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak messages and greetings to celebrate the day. For Eid 2023, Take a Cue From Bollywood Celebrities To Glam Up Your Festive Outfit.

Eid ul-Fitr 2023 Greetings, Eid Mubarak Images

Eid ul-Fitr Greetings (File Image)

Eid ul-Fitr's date depends on the moon's sighting on the last day of Ramadan. Once they sight the moon on Chand Raat, they start preparing for Eid day by doing last-minute shopping and preparing sweets and desserts to greet their loved ones, Eid Mubarak. Wishing everyone Eid ul Fitr Mubarak 2023!

