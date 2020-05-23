Yemen will observe Eid ul Fitr tomorrow, along with neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Announcement from the Islamic Council of Morocco is expected shortly. Shawwal crescent has been sighted in Oman, said the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson in Muscat. Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, May 24. Breaking: Oman to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr on Sunday that marks the end of month-long fasting of the holy month of Ramadhan. #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr #Oman #Eid pic.twitter.com/a0Fm0NOPnc— Oman Observer 🇴🇲 (@OmanObserver) May 23, 2020 Oman Muslims are awaiting the official decision to be taken by the Sultanate on date of Eid ul Fitr. If the crescent remains unseen today, then the final Ramadan fast would be kept tomorrow and the festival will be celebrated on Monday, May 25. Stay tuned here for the updates. Locals in Oman claimed that the Shawwal crescent has not been sighted. An official announcement from Ministry of Religious Affairs is awaited. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates. The announcement on Shawwal crescent is expected shortly, following the Maghrib prayers, in Oman, Iraq and Iran. In Morocco, the announcement would be made after the evening prayers by the Islamic Council. Stay tuned here for the updates.

Rabat/Muscat, May 23: The announcement on Shawwal moon sighting is expected after Maghrib prayers in Oman, Yemen, Iran, Iraq and Morocco. The five nations - spread across Arabian peninsula to North Africa - were among the handful of countries whose lunar cycle is a day behind Saudi Arabia, UAE and rest of the Middle East. The 29th fast of Ramadan was observed today in these countries and only if the Shawwal crescent is sighted, they will observe Eid ul Fitr tomorrow. Stay tuned here for the live news updates on Eid moon sighting in Morocco, Oman, Yemen, Iraq and Iran. Catch Live Updates of Moon Sighting Updates From Other Parts of the World.

If the moon remains unseen, then the month of Ramadan would complete its entire cycle of 30 days and Eid al-Fitr in the above-mentioned countries would be celebrated on Monday, May 25. The decision to be taken by the Morocco Islamic Council is also keenly awaited by the Muslims of UK, France of Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the sighting of new moon remains difficult. Most Muslims in the region either rely on the dates announced by Saudi Arabia, the epicentre of Islam, or Morocco which is the nearest Islamic nation.

In war-torn Yemen, the decision to be taken by neighbouring Oman is expected to influence if the moon is not directly sighted. Inputs would also be taken from Iran as the Shia-Houthi militia - which is ruling vast swathes of the nation - has ideological links with Tehran.

Unlike the Eid in previous years, the celebrations have been dampened as mosques in most countries are either order to remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, or directed to put a curb on the number of devotees. The Eid al-Fitr prayers in several nations, including Saudi Arabia, are to be prayed from homes to prevent mass congregations.