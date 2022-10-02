Sharad Navratri 2022 started on September 26. Various Keertan, Jagran, Dandiya and Garba nights and Durga Puja Pandals have been set up for the celebrations of the Hindu festival. The nine days of Navratri are associated with nine different colours. These nine colours are associated with the goddess worshipped each day. On the eighth day of Navratri, the younger form of Maa Shailaputri, Goddess Mahagauri, is worshipped. The colour for this day is peacock green and people make offerings to the goddess of this colour on this day and also dress up in peacock green. As you celebrate the day with peacock green, here are recipes you can try out to add more colour to the Navratri 2022 festivities.

The auspicious Maha Ashtami Puja takes place on the eighth day dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. She rides on a bull and wears white clothes that compliment her fair complexion. For Mahagauri Puja on this day with peacock green offerings, you can try out the recipes for these beverages to celebrate the colour of the day. Navratri 2022 Day 8 Colour and Date: Bollywood Actresses’ Ethnic Looks To Help You Plan Your Outfit for Celebrations.

Paan Shot Drink Recipe

Paan shot is the perfect drink for the eighth day of Navratri 2022. It is very refreshing and good for digestion, so you have another excuse to make this drink every other day.

Peacock Green Nimbu Sharbat

Nimbu Sharbat is just what we need to refresh ourselves on this day, and when it comes in peacock green, it's perfect for Ashtami celebrations.

Maha Ashtami Puja is observed on the eighth day of Navratri and the puja performed on Ashtami and Navami days is considered very significant and auspicious during Sharad Navratri. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

