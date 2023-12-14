Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Ekadashi holds immense significance in Hinduism as it marks the 11th day of each lunar fortnight. It's revered as a day to cleanse the mind, body, and soul through fasting, meditation, and prayer. The word "Ekadashi" itself means "eleventh" and is considered an auspicious time for spiritual growth and self-reflection. Observing Ekadashi is believed to bestow spiritual merits, cleanse past sins, and bring one closer to divinity. You can download the Ekadashi 2024 list for PDF free online here; it includes the correct 24 Ekadashi Vrat dates and Parana timings.

It's a day when devotees engage in acts of charity and worship and seek blessings from Lord Vishnu, believing that observing Ekadashi with sincerity can lead to inner peace and spiritual elevation. According to the Panchang, there are a total of 24 Ekadashi dates in a year, i.e., two Ekadashis every month. Let us know when the Ekadashi fast will be observed in the year 2024.

Ekadashi Tithi List 2024

Pausha Month:

Saphala Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 7 January 2024, Sunday

Paush Putrada Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 21 January 2024, Sunday

Magh Month:

Shattila Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 6 February 2024, Tuesday

Jaya Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 20 February 2024, Tuesday

Phalgun Month:

Vijaya Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 6 March 2024, Wednesday

Amalaki Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 20 March 2024, Wednesday

Chaitra Month:

Papamochini Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 5 April 2024, Friday

Kamada Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 19 April 2024, Friday

Vaishakh Month:

Baruthini Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 4 May 2024, Saturday

Mohini Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 19 May 2024, Sunday

Jyeshtha Month:

Apara Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 2 June 2024, Sunday

Nirjala Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 18 June 2024, Tuesday

Ashadh Month:

Yogini Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 2 July 2024, Tuesday

Devshayani Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 17 July 2024, Wednesday

Saavan Month:

Kamika Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 31 July 2024, Wednesday

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 16 August 2024, Friday

Bhadrapada Month:

Aja Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 29 August 2024, Thursday

Parivartini Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 14 September 2024, Saturday

Ashwin Month:

Indira Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 28 September 2024

Papankusha Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 13 October 2024

Kartik Month:

Rama Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 28 October 2024, Saturday

Devuthani Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 12 November 2024, Sunday

Margashirsha Month:

Utpanna Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha: 26 November 2024, Tuesday

Mokshada Ekadashi, Shukla Paksha: 11 December 2024, Wednesday

Observing Ekadashi involves devout fasting from grains and beans, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, and engaging in spiritual practices. Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and dedicate the day to prayers, meditation, and reading sacred texts. Some visit temples, participate in satsang (spiritual gatherings), and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The fast usually starts at sunrise on Ekadashi and ends on the next day, Dwadashi, after a specific period. Breaking the fast with simple, sattvic (pure) food is customary, and donating to the needy is encouraged as part of the Ekadashi observance. It's a day centred around spiritual reflection, devotion, and seeking blessings for inner peace and spiritual growth.

