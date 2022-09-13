Engineers are truly the ones who build our country. It is crucial to celebrate these people and let them know how cherished they truly are. In a time and age where people are more often than not focused on making engineering jokes and memes, actually recognising the serious role they play is of utmost significance. Engineer’s Day 2022, celebrated on September 15, aims to do just that. This annual observance, which is also known as Visvesvaraya Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. As we prepare to celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the importance of Engineer’s Day celebrations and how to commemorate it. Hindi Day 2022 Date in India: What Is the History and Significance of Hindi Diwas? Know Ways To Celebrate This Indian Language on the Special Day.

When is Engineer’s Day 2022?

Engineer’s Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 15. This annual observance, which is also known as Visvesvaraya Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, often referred to by his initials, MV, was the first Indian civil engineer, statesman and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1918. He was the chief engineer in various key projects scattered across India, from the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore to Laxmi Talav Dam in Maharashtra. He was also known as the Chief Engineer of the flood protection system of Hyderabad. Engineer’s Day serves as a day to celebrate all his work and recognise the importance of engineers in everything from planning and safeguarding a city to transforming the world with key tech innovations. National Technology Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of India’s Scientific Community.

Significance of Engineer’s Day

While engineering in India is seen more as a forced career than a passionate stream of work, the handwork of an engineer is a crucial driver in the smooth running of the country. From the roads we use and the internet we so heavily rely on to the smartphones that have become our single source of information, entertainment and work, everything needs capable and good engineers. And Engineer’s Day aims to highlight this inner drive that good engineers have, which has been crucial for the growth and development of not just our country, but also the world.

Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Date, History and Significance of Visvesvaraya Jayanti

We hope that this Engineer’s Day, we focus on inspiring more people to understand what engineering is all about and how important an engineer’s role can be. We are one step closer to having more engineers who choose the course, rather than the other way around. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Engineer’s Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).