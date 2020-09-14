Happy Engineer’s Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: There are several days dedicated to various professions and professionals. One such special event is Engineer's Day, celebrated on September 15 every year in India as a tribute to the Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (also referred to as M. Visvesvaraya). Sir Visvesvaraya, an eminent Indian civil engineer and statesman, was born in a remote village of Karnataka. Engineer's Day 2020 in India will fall on Tuesday. Engineering community rings in the Day with thoughtful quotes, images, greetings, and messages. It's time to wish Happy Engineer's Day 2020 with Engineer's Day images, Engineer's Day wishes, Engineer's Day quotes, Engineer's Day messages and HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and more. Engineer's Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History & All About Mokshagundam Visvesvaray, an Eminent Engineer Whose Birth Anniversary is Celebrated to Honour Engineers.

It is hard to imagine life without engineers. Engineering is the use of scientific principles to design and build machines, structures, and other items, including bridges, tunnels, roads, vehicles, and buildings. Engineer's Day is all about celebrating engineers and their contribution to society. And nothing better than recognising an engineer's role on Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary. September 15, 2020, will mark 160th birth anniversary of the great engineer. Not only in India but his birthday is also celebrated as Engineer's Day in Sri Lanka and Tanzania in his memory. Sir MV was the chief engineer involved in the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, the biggest dam in Asia at that time and also served as one of the Chief Engineers of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad.

Happy Engineer's Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this day be the most memorable day for you with your manager asking you to complete two-day work within a day without mercy. Wishing you the greetings of your special day. Happy Engineers’ Day 2020.

Happy Engineer's Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Newton Asked How to Write 4 between 5, Pharma student : Good Joke, M.BA. student : Impossible, Engineer student : F(IV)E, Engineers R.O.C.K. Happy Engineers Day buddies!

Happy Engineer's Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park, But only Engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers Day

Happy Engineer's Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. Happy Engineers Day!

Happy Engineer's Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: We build the world (Civil Engineer.) We build the magic world (Computer Engineer), We connect the world (Electronics and Communication Engineer), We are the powers of world (Electrical Engineer), We move the world (Mechanical Engineer). Happy Engineers Day 2020

How to Download Engineer's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Engineer's Day WhatsApp Stickers to wish your engineer friend on September 15. HERE is the download link. Apart from Engineer's Day in India, the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) has designated March 4 as 'World Engineering Day for a Sustainable World'.

