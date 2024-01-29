India is home to a variety of festivals and events that are celebrated throughout the year. Each festival has its own history and tradition. While some festivals and events are religious, some tend to be cultural, and some are seasonal. India’s rich culture and traditions are reflected in the many festivals and events that take place throughout the year. Despite being the shortest month in the year, February is a noteworthy month as it is packed with some popular festivals and events taking place throughout the month. Check out the February 2024 holidays calendar, which includes Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja, Taj Mahotsav, and everyone’s favourite, Valentine’s Day. Valentine Week 2024 Date Sheet: Check List of Love Week Till Valentine's Day, Know About 7 Days of Embracing and Celebrating Love.

The festivities for the month of February begin with the Basant Panchami festival, which marks the preparations and advent of spring. The day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of wisdom, knowledge, music, arts, and learning, who is worshipped on this auspicious day. The eagerly anticipated Valentine’s Day is next on the list. Among the festivals and notable dates in February, undoubtedly, Valentine’s Day is the most well-known and exciting of all. Many people use the day as an opportunity to confess their love to loved ones or spend time with them.

The next key dates in February are 19 and 24, which are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s and Guru Ravidas’ birthdays, respectively. February 20 is recognised as Mizoram State Day as it is the day when it was officially declared a state. Another exciting feature on the list is the cultural extravaganza, the Taj Mahotsav. The 10-day festival will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and celebrate the iconic and timeless love story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife, Mumtaz. Up north, Ladakh will be celebrating the Matho Nagrang festival, which is held at the Matho Gompa or Matho Nagrang monastery. At the festival, two monks are chosen, and they predict the future of the villagers. The month ends with a grand celebration down south with the Attukal Pongala festival. The 10-day-long festival has millions of women gathering at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple and offering Pongala to Attukal Devi, the Hindu goddess.

February 2024 Calendar With Major Festivals and Events

Date Day Festival/Event February 14, 2024 Wednesday Basant Panchami February 14, 2024 Wednesday Saraswati Puja February 14, 2024 Wednesday Valentine’s Day February 19, 2024 Monday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti February 20, 2024 Tuesday Mizoram State Day February 24, 2024 Saturday Guru Ravidas Jayanti February 18 – 27, 2024 Sunday Taj Mahotsav February 23 – 24, 2024 Friday Matho Nagrang February 25, 2024 Sunday Attukal Pongala

We hope you find this calendar helpful in planning ahead for all the festivities and fun that are coming your way in February 2024.

